Saffie Osborne highlights 'very exciting ride' she hopes can be her first Royal Ascot winner after best month in May

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Saffie Osborne is determined to continue her impressive season by registering a first Royal Ascot success with what she has described as "the best chances I've had of having a winner" at the showpiece meeting.

Osborne, 24, came close to breaking her duck at the five-day meeting when finishing a length second on Cajole in last year's Sandringham Stakes, but she finds herself in better form after enjoying a personal best in terms of winners in a single month.

She fired in 19 winners last month, breaking her previous record of 17 in April 2024, and is looking forward to the biggest fixture of the season, which begins on Tuesday week.