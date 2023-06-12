Saeed bin Suroor says Mawj in fine form for fascinating rematch with Tahiyra in Coronation Stakes

Saeed bin Suroor says he "could not be happier" with 1,000 Guineas heroine Mawj , who remains on target to try to give her trainer and Godolphin a first win in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Mawj is the 5-2 second favourite with Coral for her fascinating rematch with Newmarket runner-up and subsequent Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Tahiyra in the mile contest on Friday week.

The Dermot Weld-trained Tahiyra is 10-11 with most firms to supplement her win at the Curragh and become the first Irish 1,000 Guineas winner to follow up at Ascot since Alpha Centauri in 2018.

The diminutive Mawj swerved an immediate clash with Tahiyra at the Curragh to give her a significant break between her races, something she had between her win during the Dubai Carnival at Meydan in February and her half-length victory over Tahiyra at Newmarket under Oisin Murphy.

Mawj and Michael Grieg exit Chippenham Hill gallops last month

Bin Suroor said: "Mawj is doing good. She exercised this morning and worked nicely last week on our watered gallop. We're very much looking forward to Royal Ascot and it's looking like a good race with the Irish 1,000 Guineas winner in there and some other nice fillies. We'll take our chance but I couldn't be happier with her."

Bin Suroor came close to lifting the Group 1 Coronation Stakes for Godolphin when Ocean Ridge was runner-up in 1997, four years before Tempting Fate finished third to Banks Hill.

He said: "Mawj likes a bit of time between her races, which is why she didn’t go to Ireland as it was too close to Royal Ascot for her. When they're small and light-framed fillies like she is, I like to look after them and give them a break between races. She has a good heart and always tries hard, and we're looking for another good showing from her."

Regarding the likely change in ground conditions, he added: "She won on the soft at Newmarket but she's won on good and good to firm before, so hopefully the ground at Ascot will be fine for her."

Early jockeys' championship leader Murphy won this race with Alcohol Free in 2021, and Bin Suroor added: "Oisin is the man at the moment and he'll take the ride again.

"Beyond Mawj, we may have a few runners in the handicaps at Royal Ascot, including Ghaly."

Coronation Stakes (Royal Ascot, Friday, June 23)

Coral: 10-11 Tahiyra, 5-2 Mawj, 6 Queen For You, 7 Meditate, 10 Sounds Of Heaven, 12 Electric Eyes, 16 bar

