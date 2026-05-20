Saeed bin Suroor has struck at the last two Royal Ascots - who makes his squad for the big meeting this year?

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Saeed bin Suroor has kept the Godolphin flag flying at Royal Ascot over the past two years and could be back for more next month with two unbeaten three-year-olds plus a promising juvenile included in those heading to Berkshire.

The senior trainer at Sheikh Mohammed’s organisation was on the mark at Wolverhampton on Monday evening with the promising Mountain Cat, who extended his unbeaten run to two when giving 11lb and a beating to Zabeel Small in a novice contest over 1m½f.

Earlier this month the son of Teofilo was on the mark on his debut at Doncaster in a mile contest from which the fourth home has since won at Hamilton. He was also not stopping at the end of his most recent assignment, and could be set for a step up in trip if heading to the royal meeting.

“Mountain Cat was impressive at Wolverhampton and Oisin [Murphy] said he took a while to pull him up, so we could go up to a mile and a quarter next time," said Bin Suroor. "Hopefully he can run in a handicap at Royal Ascot which should suit him.”

Bin Suroor hit the board at Royal Ascot last year, when Arabian Story won the Britannia Stakes, while the previous year Wild Tiger scored in the Royal Hunt Cup for the trainer.

He added: “We also have Fighter’s Spirit , who has won both of his races recently and hopefully could run at Ascot as well. As well as that pair, we have Dubai Future , who finished third in the Gold Cup a year ago and is to have another try.”

Victory Gold (left) chases home Night In Vegas at Ascot this month Credit: Getty Images

The master of Godolphin Stables recently sent out his first two-year-old runner of the season in Victory Gold , who finished second to Night In Vegas over 6f at Ascot, and the son of Space Blues could well be heading back there.

“Victory Gold has come out of his race in good shape and the plan is to take him to Royal Ascot," Bin Suroor said. "We could look to run him before that to take him there as a winner.”

One colt who will not be on the Royal Ascot roster is the Group 1 winner Tornado Alert , who is on the way back from injury. The four-year-old has a plaque on his box at Godolphin Stables marking his win in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis at Munich last July.

The trainer said: “Tornado Alert had a setback after Germany, but is on the way back and we hope to have him back for the same race.”

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