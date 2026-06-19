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Battle for top trainer honours to go down to the wire as Aidan O'Brien builds narrow lead over son Joseph
The family battle to become top trainer at Royal Ascot will head into the final day, with Aidan O’Brien narrowly leading son Joseph by six winners to five.
Aidan and Joseph O’Brien went into day four tied on four wins apiece, but it was the Ballydoyle trainer who struck first when Precise won the Coronation Stakes.
Joseph O'Brien answered that challenge immediately when Green Carrera made the most of her stands' side passage under Mickael Barzalona in the Sandringham, squaring the trainers' battle up at five winners apiece.
However, Aidan O'Brien edged back into the lead when Causeway bravely got up to beat Ancient Egypt and land the King Edward VII Stakes.
Both trainers are well represented on the final afternoon, with Aidan O’Brien, a 13-time champion trainer at the royal meeting, set to field eight runners.
They include Carry The Flag, favourite for the Norfolk, Group 1 winner Jan Brueghel in the Hardwicke, and Illinois, last year’s Gold Cup runner-up, in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes.
Joseph O’Brien is represented in five races on Saturday with seven runners in total. Chester Cup winner A Piece Of Heaven is among his best chances in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.
The pair have daylight back to Newmarket trainers William Haggas and George Boughey on three winners apiece.
In the race to be crowned top jockey at the meeting, Ryan Moore is in a commanding position on six winners for the week. Billy Loughnane is next on three winners, with Tom Marquand, James Doyle and James McDonald all on two winners for the week.
Read these next:
Aidan O'Brien heaps praise on Ryan Moore as Precise secures another Group 1 in Coronation Stakes
'I didn't know whether I'd ever be able to race-ride again' - Clifford Lee caps astonishing return to the big time
'He's got an unbelievable brain' - ITV pundit Kevin Blake on the secrets behind Joseph O'Brien's success as a trainer
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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