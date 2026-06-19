Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:17 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:17 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot

Battle for top trainer honours to go down to the wire as Aidan O'Brien builds narrow lead over son Joseph

Aidan O'Brien: narrowly ahead in the battle to be crowned leading trainer at Royal Ascot 2026
Aidan O'Brien: narrowly ahead in the battle to be crowned leading trainer at Royal Ascot 2026Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The family battle to become top trainer at Royal Ascot will head into the final day, with Aidan O’Brien narrowly leading son Joseph by six winners to five.

Aidan and Joseph O’Brien went into day four tied on four wins apiece, but it was the Ballydoyle trainer who struck first when Precise won the Coronation Stakes.

Joseph O'Brien answered that challenge immediately when Green Carrera made the most of her stands' side passage under Mickael Barzalona in the Sandringham, squaring the trainers' battle up at five winners apiece.

However, Aidan O'Brien edged back into the lead when Causeway bravely got up to beat Ancient Egypt and land the King Edward VII Stakes.

Could Joseph O'Brien get to 100 winners quicker than his dad?
Joseph O'Brien: has enjoyed a terrific week at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Both trainers are well represented on the final afternoon, with Aidan O’Brien, a 13-time champion trainer at the royal meeting, set to field eight runners.

They include Carry The Flag, favourite for the Norfolk, Group 1 winner Jan Brueghel in the Hardwicke, and Illinois, last year’s Gold Cup runner-up, in the concluding Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Joseph O’Brien is represented in five races on Saturday with seven runners in total. Chester Cup winner A Piece Of Heaven is among his best chances in the Queen Alexandra Stakes.

The pair have daylight back to Newmarket trainers William Haggas and George Boughey on three winners apiece. 

In the race to be crowned top jockey at the meeting, Ryan Moore is in a commanding position on six winners for the week. Billy Loughnane is next on three winners, with Tom Marquand, James Doyle and James McDonald all on two winners for the week.

Read these next:

Aidan O'Brien heaps praise on Ryan Moore as Precise secures another Group 1 in Coronation Stakes 

'I didn't know whether I'd ever be able to race-ride again' - Clifford Lee caps astonishing return to the big time 

'He's got an unbelievable brain' - ITV pundit Kevin Blake on the secrets behind Joseph O'Brien's success as a trainer 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

author image
News editor

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers