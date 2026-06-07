Royal Ascot sale! Unlock all of our fantastic content, data and tools for A WHOLE YEAR with 20% off Racing Post+

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Epsom has been and gone. Now Royal Ascot is suddenly in view and barely a week away.

That's why, from Sunday, we're giving Racing Post+ Ultimate subscribers two essential series to make sure they go into every race with an edge.

In Royal Ascot Stable Tours, the best trainers in Europe including Aidan O’Brien, Francis Graffard, Karl Burke and Roger Varian will mark your card on their top hopes for the week. And in The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night, the best judges in the game give you their views as to the horses to back and avoid.

Don't miss out – sign up to Racing Post+ Ultimate Annual now with 20% off for a whole year and use the code ASCOT26 to claim your discount.

Royal Ascot Stable Tours and The Ultimate Royal Ascot Preview Night are just a small part of what you’ll receive at Ascot with a Racing Post+ Ultimate subscription:

Get closer to the sport you love with brilliant interviews taking you to the heart of the sport, including the legendary John Gosden next weekend

Improve your chances of success with top tips from racing’s greatest tipster Tom Segal in Pricewise, including more ante-post advice this week and advice every day of the meeting

Sharpen your judgement with The Edge, our morning guide to the day’s racing which distils the Racing Post’s unrivalled data, insight and expertise into one focused read, helping you get to the decisions that matter faster

And start every day the right way with a bumper edition of Chris Cook’s award-winning The Front Runner, another of our vast range of newsletters

Not sure Ultimate is right for you? The 20% off applies to all three annual Racing Post+ packages:

Insights Annual: The in-the-know one gives you unlimited access to our cards, insights, statistics, race analysis, and all race replays to back your own judgement with confidence.

Tipping Annual: The cut-to-the-chase one gives you exclusive betting advice from Pricewise's Tom Segal, all our premium tips, including selections from Paul Kealy and Johnny Dineen, plus much more.

Subscribers will certainly be Royal Ascot Ready. Will you?

Sign up to Racing Post+ in time for Royal Ascot with 20% off Ultimate Annual, Tipping Annual or Insights Annual. Click here and sign up using code ASCOT26. Offer ends Tuesday, June 30. New customers only. After a year you will roll on to our standard pricing. No contract, no commitment, cancel any time.