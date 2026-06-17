Top jockey hit with eight-day suspension

Christophe Soumillon and Ryan Moore on day one at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

In case you missed it yesterday, Christophe Soumillon was hit with an eight-day suspension following day one of Royal Ascot.

The rider was deemed by stewards to have ridden Puerto Rico in a manner that assisted his stablemate Gstaad in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes.

Soumillon's ban, however, will not kick in for a couple of weeks, therefore allowing him to ride at the rest of the meeting.



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