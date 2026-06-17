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Royal Ascot LIVE: the key market movers, ground updates and non-runners as Britain's greatest Flat meeting continues
Summary
- The Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20) headlines the action on day two of Royal Ascot
- Ombudsman, Daryz and Minnie Hauk head the market in the Group 1 feature
- The Group 2 Queen Mary, Queen's Vase and Duke of Cambridge also take place on a stacked card
- Ten Bob Tony and Bow Echo claim Group 1 glory on day one
- Declarations for Friday's card, including the Coronation Stakes, revealed at 10am
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- The Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20) headlines the action on day two of Royal Ascot
- Ombudsman, Daryz and Minnie Hauk head the market in the Group 1 feature
- The Group 2 Queen Mary, Queen's Vase and Duke of Cambridge also take place on a stacked card
- Ten Bob Tony and Bow Echo claim Group 1 glory on day one
- Declarations for Friday's card, including the Coronation Stakes, revealed at 10am
- Get in touch: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Top jockey hit with eight-day suspension
In case you missed it yesterday, Christophe Soumillon was hit with an eight-day suspension following day one of Royal Ascot.
The rider was deemed by stewards to have ridden Puerto Rico in a manner that assisted his stablemate Gstaad in the Group 1 St James's Palace Stakes.
Soumillon's ban, however, will not kick in for a couple of weeks, therefore allowing him to ride at the rest of the meeting.
To read more about this, click here.
Who is heading to Royal Ascot today?
A crowd of 46,924 made its way to Royal Ascot for day one of the meeting yesterday, which was a 3 per cent increase (45,551) on last year.
Who is heading to the royal meeting today?
Let us know and give us your best bet of the day – liveblog@racingpost.com
Queen Mary non-runner
Your Song is a NON-RUNNER in the Queen Mary Stakes, the first race on today's card.
The two-year-old filly, trained by Robson Aguiar, made the headlines on Monday after being purchased for £300,000 at the Goffs London Sale on Monday evening.
However, her new American-based owners have decided to bring the filly straight to America rather than let her run at Ascot.
The daughter of Coulsty finished last of six on her debut at Cork in April, but bounced back to win at Naas a month later.
Good to firm for day two
The ground at Ascot for the second day of the royal meeting remains good to firm after the course avoided any of the showers that were forecast.
A total of 5mm of water was applied to the whole course following racing on Tuesday.
Clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've been drying overnight – there were a few showers around but we haven't received any. It is possible we might receive a light shower in the next couple of hours, but they're only very light, and after that we're expecting it to be warm at 22C, which isn't quite as warm as yesterday's 26C, and overcast.
"We haven't received any showers yet, so we're good to firm. We watered with 5mm going down on everything."
Good morning!
Hello and welcome to our Royal Ascot day two LIVE blog!
We had a cracking day one yesterday, which included big Group 1 victories for Ten Bob Tony, Mission Central and Bow Echo, and we're back for more.
Today's action is headlined by what can only be described as an EPIC Prince of Wales's Stakes as powerhouses Ombudsman, Daryz and Minnie Hauk clash.
We also have three Group 2s on the card, a Listed race and two big-field handicaps.
Do you have any thoughts ahead of day two? Or any reaction from the opening day? Let us know – liveblog@racingpost.com.