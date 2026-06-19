- More
Royal Ascot LIVE: there are four red-hot favourites on Friday's card - will the bookie-bashing 20-1 accumulator land?
Summary
- Aidan O'Brien steals the show on Thursday after Scandinavia wins thrilling Gold Cup
- Commonwealth Cup (3.05) and Coronation Stakes headline day four (4.20)
- Sandringham Stakes (5.00) and Palace of Holyroodhouse (6.10) the big betting heats
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Aidan O'Brien steals the show on Thursday after Scandinavia wins thrilling Gold Cup
- Commonwealth Cup (3.05) and Coronation Stakes headline day four (4.20)
- Sandringham Stakes (5.00) and Palace of Holyroodhouse (6.10) the big betting heats
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Cracking The Puzzle
That said, it's probably a good thing I'm a reporter and not a tipster.
I'll point you in the direction of Harry Wilson, whose selections for today's card can be found in Cracking The Puzzle.
'He can prove to be one of the best three-year-olds around' - Harry Wilson with his best bets for every race on day four of Royal Ascot
Is the shortest-priced favourite the weakest?
You could argue that Sun Goddess and Venetian Sun are the two most vulnerable of the four favourites given they line up in 25- and 22-runner fields respectively.
However, is it crazy that they are the two I like most?
What may be even crazier is that if I was at gunpoint and had to nominate one of the four to get beaten, I'd go with the shortest-priced favourite, Precise. True Love to reverse the form.
🎯 Which favourite lets the acca down?
There are four hot favourites on today's card, with the four-fold accumulator currently paying around 20-1 with bet365.
They are four smashing horses but, given how this week has played out so far, surely all four can't win?
I've been twiddling my thumbs trying to work out which one gets beaten, but I can't make up my mind. (I'll give you a verdict shortly)
Who do you think lets down the 'muggy acca'? Email me at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Sun Goddess 11-8 (Albany Stakes)
Venetian Sun 6-4 (Commonwealth Cup)
Precise 8-13 (Coronation Stakes)
Water To Wine 6-5 (King Edward VII Stakes)
One more look at a Gold Cup classic🏆
Before we continue the build-up to day four, let's take one final look back at yesterday's thrilling Gold Cup.
It was a race that had everything: a landmark 100th Royal Ascot winner for Aidan O'Brien, a record-extending tenth success in the race, and a titanic battle between Scandinavia and Trawlerman.
If you missed it, or simply want to relive one of the races of the week, now is the perfect time. You can read Scott Burton's report below.
'That’s what it’s all about' - Scandinavia and Trawlerman serve up modern-day classic to give Aidan O'Brien Royal Ascot century
Set to be a scorcher
More from the clerk of the course, who expects temperatures to reach 28C and for today to be the warmest day of the meeting.
So, if you're heading to Ascot, make sure you stay hydrated, whack on some sunscreen and enjoy what promises to be another glorious day.
Ascot is a magnificent place at the best of times, but even more so when the sun is shining.
Clerk plays down draw bias concerns
Royal Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels has warned punters not to assume the apparent high-draw advantage seen during the first three days of the meeting will continue.
"I can't deny that high-drawn horses are winning but for me it doesn't walk any different," Stickels said. "It's not uncommon for it to change."
While horses racing on the stands' side have enjoyed plenty of success, Stickels insisted there is no inherent bias in the track and said officials continue to water the course evenly across its full width.
The going remains good to firm ahead of day four, with warm and dry conditions set to continue through the remainder of the meeting.
David Carr has spoken to Stickels this morning and you can read more of what he said below.
'It's not uncommon for it to change' - clerk warns punters about apparent Royal Ascot draw advantage as overnight watering takes place
☀️ Venetian Sun to shine
The big name not representing an O'Brien stable today is Venetian Sun.
I'd like to start by wishing everyone else celebrating what I am calling Venetian Sun Day a very good morning.
Owned by Tony Bloom and trained by Karl Burke, she is the 6-4 favourite for the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup and is looking to follow up a seriously impressive victory at Haydock last time out.
🏆 Trainers' title battle heats up
The race for the Royal Ascot leading trainer title looks set to continue on its thrilling path over the final two days of the meeting.
The leaderboard is currently headed by Aidan O'Brien and his son Joseph, who are tied on four winners apiece.
Joseph has just four runners on Friday's card, whereas Aidan fields seven, including several major chances. More on those later, but he could open up a useful advantage by the end of the day.
Welcome to the live blog
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for day four of Royal Ascot.
What a three days we have had so far and, boy, haven't the big races lived up to their billing.
If they continue in that vein, we could be in for another stellar day.
The Commonwealth Cup (3.05) and Coronation Stakes (4.20) are today's two Group 1 contests.
Stick with us throughout the morning and the rest of the day as we bring you all the build-up, insight and analysis.