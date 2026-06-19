Cracking The Puzzle

You could argue that Sun Goddess and Venetian Sun are the two most vulnerable of the four favourites given they line up in 25- and 22-runner fields respectively.

However, is it crazy that they are the two I like most?

What may be even crazier is that if I was at gunpoint and had to nominate one of the four to get beaten, I'd go with the shortest-priced favourite, Precise. True Love to reverse the form.