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Royal Ascot LIVE: it's day three of the royal meeting with the Gold Cup taking centre stage after Ombudsman steals the show on Wednesday
Summary
- It's Gold Cup day at Ascot - the big race is off at 4.15
- Can Legacy Link go one better in the Ribblesdale?
- Ombudsman was the star of the show yesterday
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- It's Gold Cup day at Ascot - the big race is off at 4.15
- Can Legacy Link go one better in the Ribblesdale?
- Ombudsman was the star of the show yesterday
- GET IN TOUCH: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Scandinavia WEAK in the Gold Cup betting
I've taken a look at the latest market moves and it's struck me that Scandinavia has drifted as the Gold Cup favourite.
The St Leger hero was 15-8 overnight, but he's now as big as 9-4 with three firms for today's big race.
One being backed is the popular Sweet William. He's 11-1 (from 14).
The most important by-election to happen?
Away from the racing today, it's a huge day for British politics as it's the Makerfield by-election.
Andy Burnham is odds-on to win and make his return to Parliament, ahead of a possible Labour leadership bid. You can get the lowdown on it here.
Who do you think will win? Let me know at liveblog@racingpost.com. Keep it professional, though, there's too much hatred in politics these days.
WATCH: Rahiebb gets his feel for Ascot
Is this the Gold Cup winner? Rahiebb is already at Ascot bright and early ahead of his date with destiny – and is getting a good feel for the surroundings!
Quick ground again, but new ground?
The news on Ascot's ground is, well, there is none. It's still good to firm.
However, the false rail we saw on the first two days on the round course has gone, so the horses today have some lovely, fresh ground to race on.
You can find out what clerk of the course Chris Stickels said here.
Seconds out. . . it's Gosden v O'Brien again!
Two of racing's great trainers are set to do battle again in today's highlight, as John Gosden and Aidan O'Brien go head-to-head in the Gold Cup !
Who doesn't love a bit of racing rivalry? They can deny it's there, or say it's light-hearted, but it's clear there's at least a tiny bit of needle between the two.
I think it's great for the sport when there's a bit of passion from both sides. What do you think about Gosden v O'Brien? Get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com.
Royal Ascot day three is here!
Football's coming home. Ombudsman stormed home. Who will be taking the Gold Cup home?
That's the next burning question to be answered as Royal Ascot heads into day three. Welcome to our live coverage!
We're into the most prestigious day of the meeting and what a cracker of a feature we've got, as Scandinavia takes on last year's winner Trawlerman and Rahiebb .
There's also the small matter of an Oaks runner-up running too. Sit back, relax, get in touch via liveblog@racingpost.com and enjoy the show!