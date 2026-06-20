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Royal Ascot LIVE: Will it be Aidan or Joseph O'Brien who lands the top trainer prize? | Simon Crisford criticises 'shocking draw bias'
And for Joseph...
My pick of Joseph's is Star Prospect in the opener while Dua Lipa fans may like the look of Nil Bua Gan Dua in the Golden Gates.
Norfolk Stakes (2.30)
Star Prospect
Hardwicke Stakes (3.05)
Sons And Lovers
Jersey Stakes (4.20)
Andab
Green Sense
Golden Gates Stakes (5.35)
Nil Bua Gan Dua
Perisher
Queen Alexandra (6.10)
A Piece Of Heaven
Aidan O'Brien's final day squad
I think Aidan's best chance of the day comes in the last race through Illinois, while Jan Brueghel could be very dangerous too.
Norfolk Stakes (2.30)
New Yorker
Carry The Flag (fav)
Hardwicke Stakes (3.05)
Jan Brueghel
Lambourn
Jersey Stakes (4.20)
Neolithic
Dorset
Golden Gates Stakes (5.35)
Amadeus Mozart
Queen Alexandra (6.10)
Illinois (fav)
Who comes out on top in the O'Brien family?
Yesterday, Aidan O’Brien and Joseph O’Brien didn’t have any runners in the same races.
However, that’s not the case today, with both trainers represented across the same five races.
Aidan has eight runners across those five contests, while Joseph has seven.
I’ll run through their runners next.
My prediction is that they both pick up one winner each today, with the score finishing 7-6 to Aidan.
💬 Have your say on the Ascot controversies
Draw biases, weighing in light, tactics against Touleen...
There was plenty of controversy yesterday involving all manner of things.
Have you got a view on what happened? Email me at liveblog@racingpost.com and I'll get them in blog.
To recap, there have been ongoing concerns about a perceived stands' side advantage on the straight course.
Juan Hernandez weighed in light after winning the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes but kept the race, while Saffie Osborne accused Wayne Lordan of boxing her in after what she described as an "extra frustrating" defeat in the Coronation Stakes.
What did you make of it all?
Harry Wilson has his say on the draw bias
By Harry Wilson in The Edge
What our model makes of the ground at Royal Ascot yesterday, plus a potential Group horse in a handicap - The Edge with Harry Wilson
The obvious draw bias on the straight track at Ascot is undoubtedly frustrating, not only for those of us who have done plenty of form study in the build-up only to be undone by what stall we're given but for connections too.
I thought it was interesting that intended Palace of Holyroodhouse runner Comical Point was made a non-runner at 5.21pm, roughly an hour before the race, with the reason stated as 'going'.
We've known for days that the ground is quick, and Comical Point has plenty of fast-ground form, including his last-time-out half-length second at Windsor in a race run 0.40secs quicker than Racing Post Standard.
Now, there is every chance that connections just deemed that this ground was quicker than it was at Windsor and didn't want to risk him, but there's a part of me that wonders whether his draw in stall one - on the unfavoured far side - had a part to play in the decision.
If this bias continues, there is a danger that more connections will simply wait for another day than run for the sake of it, with their chance of winning heavily reliant on where they are drawn, which is hardly what Flat racing's premier meeting needs.
The calm before the storm
Maddy Playle is one of our fabulous team on the ground today and has sent over a picture from the press box.
What a view you get from up there. It really is one of the best in the country.
Good Morning Royal Ascot NOW LIVE
Good Morning Royal Ascot is LIVE NOW. GO GO GO. DON'T MISS IT!!!
David Jennings will be joined alongside Tom Segal, Martin Dixon, Johnny Dineen and Aly Vance and the team will be sharing their best bets and insights for day five.
Grab yourself a coffee and enjoy!
DJ goes celebrity spotting
David Jennings was out celebrity spotting yesterday in the Royal Enclosure and got chatting to some unlikely stars.
You can read all about what he got up to below, including a meeting with Superman!
A Big Brother winner with Frankie Dettori on speed dial, a World Cup legend and (almost) Superman - finally I'm hanging out with the A-listers
⚔️ O’Brien v O’Brien goes to the final day
The race to be leading trainer at Royal Ascot 2026 looks set to go right down to the wire, with Aidan and Joseph O'Brien battling it out on the final day.
The current score is 6-5 to Aidan. I got my prediction of 6-4 slightly wrong yesterday, but what a scoreline it has set up for a fascinating finish.
I'll go through their best chances later on, but for now, who do you think comes out on top?
Let me know at liveblog@racingpost.com.
💰 Can Ward strike again?
The Wesley Ward-trained Bacio landed one of the gambles of the week with a dominant win in the Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes yesterday.
I'm no handicapper, but I think a mark of 100 may have been slightly on the lenient side... 😶
Nonetheless, it was a terrific performance and Ward will be hoping to double up today with Ez Tina, who is one of his three runners in the Norfolk Stakes (2.30).
You can watch her below.
Setting the scene
It looks slightly cloudier at Ascot than it did at this time yesterday, which is no bad thing.
'The draw bias has been shocking this week'
Simon Crisford shared his frustration over the straight track draw favouring the high numbers before the concluding Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes yesterday.
The draw on the straight track has been a point of contention throughout the week and could well be a key factor in the Norfolk, Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and Wokingham today.
Crisford said on Sky Sports Racing: "The bias at Ascot this week has been shocking. It's really disappointing because you want to be drawn high and it's not right, when you pay what you pay as an owner to get a horse to Royal Ascot, to then come and not have a fair racing track."
Crisford will not have been any happier after the the Palace of Holyroodhouse as his runner Jazl failed to fire from stall five, trailing in last, and the winner Bacio made all up the stands' side rail from stall 31. Stalls 30, 29 and 28 also finished in the first six.
Joliestar for glory... and the treble
I got to see Joliestar when she galloped at Ascot last Friday and speak to those closest to her about her chances.
Let's just say it was love at first sight. She was pretty cool and her connections were rather excited about what she could do this week.
She also formed part of my three best picks of the week, which I put into a treble, alongside Bow Echo and Venetian Sun.
So it's also down to Joliestar for the bacon.
Joliestar fan page
Before we continue, blog viewers, an apology.
I am sorry in advance if this blog also becomes a Joliestar fan page. I am so excited to see her win the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes by 47 and a half lengths.
What a mare she is and it will be fantastic to see her grace the Ascot turf.
So please do take my comments tongue in cheek when I say ludicrous things in support of the superstar sprinter.
Today, I woke up feeling Australian. 💛
Early morning update from the clerk
The draw has been one of the biggest talking points of the week, but Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels does not believe it has been as decisive as some have suggested.
High-drawn runners have dominated many of the straight-course races, particularly when the field has gravitated towards the stands' side rail, but Stickels stopped short of calling it a major bias.
"It can't be ignored that the high-drawn horses have been winning," he said. "I don't think the draw is a massive issue, but it's undeniable that those high-drawn horses have been more successful this week."
The track remains good to firm after another 5mm of watering overnight, while temperatures are expected to be a little cooler than yesterday, with highs of around 25C forecast.
One last push
Four massive days of racing is a lot to digest, and what a four days they have been.
We've seen some cracking battles and performances on the track, some controversy and a few upsets, but I don't expect those themes to stop today.
So if you're flagging a little, I'll do my best to ramp up the excitement and get you ready for one final day.
One final day at Royal Ascot
Good morning and welcome to the live blog.
We’ve had four thrilling days of action so far and now we have one more to bring Royal Ascot 2026 to a close.
Stick with us throughout the day as first we bring you all the build-up, analysis and insight before racing gets under way at 2.30.