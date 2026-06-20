And for Joseph...

Joseph and Aidan O'Brien battle for the leading trainer Credit: Edward Whitaker

Yesterday, Aidan O’Brien and Joseph O’Brien didn’t have any runners in the same races.

However, that’s not the case today, with both trainers represented across the same five races.

Aidan has eight runners across those five contests, while Joseph has seven.

I’ll run through their runners next.

My prediction is that they both pick up one winner each today, with the score finishing 7-6 to Aidan.