Ryan Moore's day one thoughts!

Ryan Moore: ready to rock and roll for Royal Ascot

Less from me for a moment, how about we hear from arguably the world's best jockey, Ryan Moore?

He's been speaking to World Pool ahead of his six rides on the opening day of Royal Ascot, including Coventry Stakes mount Confucius.

He said: "He was second on his debut and then won at Naas, which was a nice performance. Being out of Millisle, who won the Cheveley Park, he’s bred for it and is another very exciting colt with leading claims."

And what about leading Ascot Stakes fancy Reaching High for the King and Queen?

He said: "Everyone saw how unlucky Reaching High was in the race last year. He’s got the ability, but he’ll need plenty of luck in running and it’s very competitive. There will be at least 15 or so yards who fancy theirs."

