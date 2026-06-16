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Royal Ascot LIVE: 'He's bred for this and is very exciting' - Ryan Moore provides the lowdown on his day one rides | Ground expected to quicken
Summary
- Welcome to Royal Ascot 2026!
- Bow Echo, Gstaad and Talk Of New York meet in St James's Palace Stakes epic
- Australian star sprinter Overpass runs in the King Charles III Stakes
- Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes opens blockbuster day
- Declarations revealed for Gold Cup day at 10am
- SEND IN YOUR THOUGHTS: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Welcome to Royal Ascot 2026!
- Bow Echo, Gstaad and Talk Of New York meet in St James's Palace Stakes epic
- Australian star sprinter Overpass runs in the King Charles III Stakes
- Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes opens blockbuster day
- Declarations revealed for Gold Cup day at 10am
- SEND IN YOUR THOUGHTS: liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Ryan Moore's day one thoughts!
Less from me for a moment, how about we hear from arguably the world's best jockey, Ryan Moore?
He's been speaking to World Pool ahead of his six rides on the opening day of Royal Ascot, including Coventry Stakes mount Confucius.
He said: "He was second on his debut and then won at Naas, which was a nice performance. Being out of Millisle, who won the Cheveley Park, he’s bred for it and is another very exciting colt with leading claims."
And what about leading Ascot Stakes fancy Reaching High for the King and Queen?
He said: "Everyone saw how unlucky Reaching High was in the race last year. He’s got the ability, but he’ll need plenty of luck in running and it’s very competitive. There will be at least 15 or so yards who fancy theirs."
Send us YOUR Royal Ascot day one best bets!
We're going to hear plenty of tipsters over the next five days – and you should definitely read the thoughts of Pricewise and Paul Kealy – but I'm fascinated to know your best bets of Royal Ascot day one!
I'll give you mine: Rayevka in the King Charles III Stakes today (3.40).
Send in yours to liveblog@racingpost.com. Whether you're getting the morning suit on or commuting into work, bored senseless, I want to know who you're winning with today.
How is the ground shaping up?
Right then, let's dive into the important housekeeping for you eager punters wanting to know the ground.
It is described as good to firm, good in places at the minute, but – and it's a big but – Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels anticipates a going change at some point today. When it happens, however, is unclear.
He spoke to my colleague David Carr bright and early this morning and said: "There is no rain forecast and, as I've said previously, I am expecting to change it to good to firm all over today but when that happens depends on how overcast it is this morning and whether it dries a bit before racing. That is quite a few hours away."
You cand find out more about what Stickels thinks about the ground here.
Ps. there are no non-runners at the moment (hurrah!) and the GoingStick should be updated around 8.30am. We'll bring that to you once we know.
Welcome to Royal Ascot 2026!
Britain, Britain, Britain. Many things put the Great in it – and Royal Ascot is one of them.
It's finally here for another year. A very warm welcome to you all to our coverage of the 2026 royal meeting!
Five days, many international stars and countless Pimms drunk. We are set for one of the best weeks in sport, and you can tell it'll be sensational.
And what an opening day we have in store, with three Group 1s and an absolute humdinger of a clash of Bow Echo and Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes.
There's no one I'd rather enjoy it with than all of you wonderful people. So Royal Ascot 2026, bring it on!