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Royal Ascot ground remains good to firm for day two after track avoids showers
The ground at Ascot for the second day of the royal meeting remains good to firm after the course avoided any of the showers that were forecast.
A total of 5mm of water was applied to the whole course following racing on Tuesday to replace the 4mm which was lost through evapotranspiration during the day.
Speaking at 6.30am on Wednesday, Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've been dry overnight – there were a few showers around the area but we haven't received any. We might receive a light shower in the next couple of hours but they're only very light and after that we're expecting it to be warm at 22C, which isn't quite as warm as yesterday's 26C, and overcast.
"We haven't received any showers yet, so we're good to firm. We watered with 5mm going down on everything."
Regarding the forecast for the rest of the week, Stickels said: "I haven't got a complete update and it's a bit early to get the new models yet, but we were expecting temperatures to rise towards the end of the week with a broad threat of a thunderstorm."
The second day of the royal meeting is headlined by a huge clash between last year's winner Ombudsman and Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe hero Daryz in the Prince of Wales's Stakes (4.20).
The supporting cast for the Group 1 contest, which is being billed as the race of the week, includes Minnie Hauk and Almaqam.
The day two card kicks off with three Group 2s – the Queen Mary (2.30), Queen's Vase (3.05) and Duke of Cambridge (3.40).
"We had a great first day with some brilliant performances on the track and great feedback on the ground," added Stickels. "It's a great line-up for the Prince of Wales's Stakes and it's going to be something to look forward to and enjoy."
Read our Royal Ascot day two Raceday Intel:
2.30 Ascot: big-money buys headline Queen Mary as racing's super-rich flaunt their flashy new toys
3.05 Ascot: could Limestone be the next staying star for Joseph O'Brien? Our comprehensive summary of this year's Queen's Vase contenders
3.40 Ascot: Friendly Soul survived her Haydock hole ordeal - but can she recover to win the Duke of Cambridge?
4.20 Ascot: brilliant last year, baffling last time out - but Aidan O’Brien has a message for punters as Minnie Hauk bids to bounce back
'John Gosden is a much better trainer than me' - inside the Daryz and Ombudsman camps as Ascot gears up for a right royal rumble
2026 Royal Hunt Cup pinstickers' guide: runners, tips, key quotes and Phill Anderson's ratings for every contender
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
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