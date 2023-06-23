Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Friday morning . . .

The big story: a day fit for a queen

Thursday at Royal Ascot was a day for the kings. Ascot legend Frankie Dettori rode a famous Gold Cup winner on his final ride in the meeting's biggest race, while Desert Hero became the first royal winner at Flat racing's biggest festival since King Charles took the throne. Yet Friday all leads to the potential crowning of a queen in the fittingly named Coronation Stakes (4.20 ).

Hugely exciting prospect Tahiyra is set to line up in the day's highlight and establish herself as the best of her generation. The Dermot Weld-trained filly is odds-on and sets the standard on her second and first in the British and Irish 1,000 Guineas. Her Newmarket conqueror Mawj misses the chance to take her on after a setback last week, but for Tahiyra it is her opportunity to step forward once again.

Elsewhere, Little Big Bear looks the rising star of the sprinting ranks and is a short-priced favourite for the Commonwealth Cup (3.05 ), but the brilliant Haydock winner takes on a hot field including Noble Style, Sakheer and Lezoo.

The Derby form also goes under the microscope at 5.35 when King Of Steel, the 66-1 runner-up to Auguste Rodin, makes his first appearance since Epsom. Arrest was sent off favourite that day and takes him on under Dettori.

Yet with 150-1 and 50-1 winners on Thursday, a big story could break from any of the seven competitive races on the day.

Going update: Ascot narrowly avoids overnight thunderstorms

The going at Ascot remains good to firm after the track missed out on any rainfall despite thunderstorms being in the region on Thursday night.

Heavy showers were recorded as close as Bracknell, the neighbouring town four miles away, but it was a dry and warm night at the racecourse. The track was watered after racing on Thursday.

The good to firm going description is the same on the straight and round course but the GoingStick indicates the round course will be slightly slower, with a reading of 7.1. While only fractional, the best ground on the straight track will be on the stands' side (7.9), with the centre measured at 7.8 and far side at 7.7. The readings were taken on Friday morning.

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickles said: "It's going to be another warm, lovely day. We didn't get any thunderstorms last night even though there were some around – as close as the other side of Bracknell, I think – but we missed those.

"We put 5mm on the straight course last night at 4mm on the round and we're good to firm."

Temperatures could reach up to 27C on Friday with a sunny day forecast.

Market movers

3.05

Little Big Bear 10-11 (Evens)

3.40

HMS President 11-1 (from 14)

4.20

Mammas Girl 12-1 (from 20)

5.00

Chelsea Green 8-1 (from 10)

Non-runners: day four absentees

2.30

17 Snafiya (not eaten up)

3.05

1 Cold Case (declared in error)

5.00

30 Orchid Bloom (going)

6.10

27 Tawalla (going)

