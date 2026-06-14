Royal Ascot going changes to good to firm, good in places as watering continues

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The going for Royal Ascot quickened on Sunday to good to firm, good in places after dry conditions continued.

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said on Saturday that he expected to change the going from good, good to firm in places to good to firm, good in places on Sunday and that change duly happened.

The last rainfall at the Berkshire track came on Thursday when 3.8mm fell and watering at the track has commenced as a result.

A total of 4mm was applied to the round course overnight into Sunday, with a further 10mm applied to the straight track during the course of the day, adding to the 10mm that was put down on Thursday.

Racegoers can expect warm weather for the meeting with temperatures ranging from 20C to 26C, while the forecast looks generally dry through the week, although there is a "slight risk" of an occasional shower on Monday and Wednesday.

The royal meeting starts with a bang with three Group 1s on the opening day, starting with the nine-runner Queen Anne Stakes. A fiercely competitive 26-runner King Charles III Stakes is the middle Group 1 of the afternoon before a six-runner St James's Palace Stakes, which features the rematch between 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo and runner-up Gstaad, who went on to land the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

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