- More
Royal Ascot build-up: the latest going news just one day out from the big meeting | Prince of Wales's declarations close at 10
Summary
- Ground remains good to firm, good in places
- Final fields for Wednesday revealed at 10am
- Confirmations for Saturday made at midday
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
Summary
- Ground remains good to firm, good in places
- Final fields for Wednesday revealed at 10am
- Confirmations for Saturday made at midday
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
Waller touches down
Australian trainer Chris Waller has arrived to oversee the final days of sprinter Joliestar's bid for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes glory on Saturday.
You can read our interview with the great trainer on his Royal Ascot ambitions and memories here.
Best bets for day one
A good start is always desirable at a big meeting such as Royal Ascot, so we've got our experts to share their selections for the day one action on Tuesday.
Who can get the ball rolling in the Queen Anne? Which Willie Mullins runner is fancied? Find out who our tipsters and reporters are siding with in our day one tipping special.
Ascot going update
There is a bit of drizzle around at Ascot this morning but the ground remains good to firm, good in places.
That was the description conditions were changed to on Sunday (from good, good to firm in places) and the weather has stayed mainly dry since, with just 0.4mm of rain on Monday morning.
The light drizzle is due to clear mid-morning and it is forecast to be generally dry through the next week, with an occasional light shower possible on Wednesday and Friday.
Temperatures are expected to be between 20C and 26C to Thursday when they could increase further.
Lowdown on every race
What better way to start the week than a race-by-race guide to all 35 Royal Ascot races to get you in the mood for what is to come.
Top tipster Robbie Wilders gives you the lowdown and an all-important selection for every single race. So grab your morning brew and give it a read here.
Welcome to your Royal Ascot blog
Good morning and welcome to Royal Ascot week. You can keep your World Cup, this is the big sporting occasion over the next few days.
It's the eve of Flat racing's grandest week of the year and we've got all bases covered to help you prepare for it.
Stick with us throughout the day for the latest news and expert views - and don't forget you can get in touch with your opinions via liveblog@racingpost.com