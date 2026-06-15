Waller touches down

Ascot: dry and settled week is forecast Credit: Patrick McCann

There is a bit of drizzle around at Ascot this morning but the ground remains good to firm, good in places.

That was the description conditions were changed to on Sunday (from good, good to firm in places) and the weather has stayed mainly dry since, with just 0.4mm of rain on Monday morning.

The light drizzle is due to clear mid-morning and it is forecast to be generally dry through the next week, with an occasional light shower possible on Wednesday and Friday.

Temperatures are expected to be between 20C and 26C to Thursday when they could increase further.