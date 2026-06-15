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Royal Ascot build-up: French raider edges Prince of Wales's favouritism as star-studded field confirmed for Group 1 feature
Summary
- Ombudsman, Daryz, Almaqam and Minnie Hauk all feature in Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes
- Final fields declared for Wednesday, including in the Duke of Cambridge and Queen's Vase
- Confirmations for Saturday made at midday
- Ground remains good to firm, good in places
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Summary
- Ombudsman, Daryz, Almaqam and Minnie Hauk all feature in Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes
- Final fields declared for Wednesday, including in the Duke of Cambridge and Queen's Vase
- Confirmations for Saturday made at midday
- Ground remains good to firm, good in places
- Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
- RACECARDS | INTEL | TIPS | RESULTS
Who will be crowned top trainer and jockey?
Coral: 1-3 Ryan Moore, 5 James Doyle, Oisin Murphy, 20 William Buick, 25 Billy Loughnane, 33 Colin Keane, 50 James McDonald, Jamie Spencer.
Royal Ascot top trainer
Coral: 1-4 Aidan O’Brien, 10 John & Thady Gosden, 12 Charlie Appleby, 14 Karl Burke, 16 Andrew Balding, William Haggas, 33 Joseph O’Brien.
Coral make Ombudsman favourite in 'one of the races' of the meeting
The Prince of Wales' market will continue to chop and change over the next 48 hours, and Coral have made last year's winner Ombudsman the narrow favourite.
He is 11-8 favourite with that firm, who price Daryz at 6-4.
Coral's David Stevens says: "The market has spoken in favour of Ombudsman in recent days, so it's no surprise last year's winner has now replaced Daryz at the head of the betting, with Almaqam and Minnie Hauk bringing their Group One form to what promises to be one of the races of this Royal meeting."
French raider edges Prince of Wales's favouritism
The Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes, which has attracted a final field of eight, is the main event on Wednesday, and the market can hardly separate the leading two.
French raider Daryz, last seen impressively winning the Prix Aga Khan IV, is 6-5 favourite with bet365 on what will be his first outing at the royal track.
Francis Graffard's four-year-old, who rallied late to defeat Minnie Hauk in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, is fancied to continue his winning start to the season.
However, Ombudsman is back to defend his crown in the race for John and Thady Gosden, and is an 11-8 chance with the same firm.
Throw in Tattersalls Gold Cup scorer Almaqam and Minnie Hauk, and we really have a red-hot Group 1 on day two.
Prince of Wales's Stakes
bet365: 6-5 Daryz, 11-8 Ombudsman, 6-1 Almaqam, 10 Minnie Hauk, 18 See The Fire, 20 bar
Preview and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot
Tipster Robbie Wilders has given his preview and tips for EVERY RACE at this year's Royal Ascot.
Saturday confirmations soon
A reminder that we'll have confirmations for Saturday's races, including the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, at noon.
A field of 25 for the Windsor Castle Stakes
Windsor Castle Stakes confirmed runners
A Bear Affair
Agitator
Alfred Wallace
Alpe d'Huez
Boleto
Celeron
Charted Course
Dance A Jig
Dorigo
Green Sovereign
Ischgl
King of Cloughan
One Number
Our Boy Bailey
Ruler’s Control
Sale Shark
Sergei Diaghilev
Victory Gold
Wild Terrain
Controlla
Freedom Flame
Harlequin Sky
Moonrise
On The Queue Tee
Troublesome Guest
A total of 25 runners for the Kensington Palace
Kensington Palace Stakes confirmed runners
Stateira
Sand Gazelle
Muddy Mooy
Cheshire Dancer
Gaga Girl
American Gal
Betty Clover
Radiant Beauty
Rhapsody
Alobayyah
Miss Nightfall
Zgharta
Seren Star
Crystal Flyer
Oolong Poobong
Rumba Numba
All Moonshine
Perfect Part
Unassuming
Song N Dance
Callianassa
Goldilocks Cen
Quamby
Lady Mariko
Renesmee
A stacked 30-runner field in the Royal Hunt Cup
Royal Hunt Cup confirmed runners
Holloway Boy
Skukuza
Linwood
No Retreat
Excellent Believe
Archivist
Cerulean Bay
Ebt’s Guard
Henlein
Thunder Run
Chibitty
Urban Lion
Jagged Edge
Checkandchallenge
Fifth Column
La Botte
Mister Winston
Erzindjan
One Smack Mac
Godwinson
Ozat
Blue Rc
War Socks
Shout
Classic
Swing Vote
Indalo
Rogue Diplomat
Scoville
Witch Hunter
Blue Brother, Diego El Queso and The Lost King are the three reserves.
A full field of 28 in the Queen Mary
Queen Mary Stakes confirmed runners
Alta Regina
Armor Supreme
Big Negotiator
Bint Archange
Celtic Dispute
Crownbreaker
Crystal Queen
Drazinda
Envision
Fast Track
Havana Lightning
Kentucky Rain
Love A Giggle
Lover Girl
Magic Effort
Miss Lizzy
More Champagne
Niewiadoma
Pershaada
Princesse d'Orange
Ruiva
Senorita Bonita
Shimmering Sun
Shining Moment
Velozee
Victorious
Wild Blossom
Your Song
Who have you got in Wednesday's Group 1?
What an exciting Prince of Wales's Stakes we have to look forward to. Who is your winner?
- Ombudsman
- Daryz
- Almaqam
- Minnie Hauk
- See The Fire
- Dancing Gemini
- Devils Advocate
- Mississippi River
Let us know – liveblog@racingpost.com
More to come!
The Queen Mary, Royal Hunt Cup, Kensington Palace Stakes and Windsor Castle Stakes have 28, 33, 25 and 25 declared runners respectively.
Give me a moment to figure out the final fields.
Blue Bolt the star name in 15-runner Duke of Cambridge
Duke of Cambridge confirmed runners
Jancis
Arisaig
Blue Bolt
Carolina Jetstream
Catalina Delcarpio
Cathedral
Dash of Azure
Falakeyah
Francophone
Friendly Soul
Godspeed
Kon Tiki
Noche Clasica
Shes Perfect
Snellen
Queen's Vase attracts 11 runners in final field
Queen’s Vase Stakes confirmed runners
Asakir
Del Maro
Galiyan
Limestone
Magnetude
Mr Colonel
Point of Law
Port of Spain
Ranga Tang
Ravenspire
Wareeth
How does the Prince of Wales's market look?
Prince of Wales’s Stakes
Paddy Power: 11-8 Daryz, Ombudsman, 13-2 Almaqam, 11 Minnie Hauk, 20 See The Fire, 40 Dancing Gemini, 150 Devils Advocate, 250 Mississippi River
Ombudsman heads epic Prince of Wales's contest
We have a red-hot Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes to look forward to on Wednesday, with Ombudsman heading a field of eight for the feature. Kalpana was NOT declared.
Prince of Wales confirmed runners
Almaqam
Dancing Gemini
Daryz
Devil's Advocate
Mississippi River
Ombudsman
Minnie Hauk
See The Fire
Declarations closed!
That's it. Declarations for Wednesday have closed. We'll bring you the confirmed runners shortly.
Aidan O'Brien and Prince of Wales's - HERE WE GO!
And just like that, Mississippi River and Minnie Hauk have both been declared for Wednesday's feature. Kalpana is the only absentee at this stage.
No Aidan O'Brien yet...
We're just over ten minutes until final declarations for Wednesday, and both of Aidan O'Brien's Mississippi River and Minnie Hauk have yet to be declared for the Prince of Wales's Stakes. Kalpana is also missing at the moment.
Interesting.
The final countdown
There are less than 30 minutes until final declarations for day two of Royal Ascot on Wednesday. Remember, horses already declared cannot be cancelled as we have passed 9.30am.
Big Prince of Wales's clash is on!
Declarations for Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes are filtering in and thankfully there isn't a repeat of yesterday's drama for Aga Khan Studs as Daryz has been confirmed for the race.
That will be a relief for everyone after Rayif was ruled out of Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes with a mild fever and it is hoped all the big guns go forward for a blockbuster of a Prince of Wales's.
Ombudsman is in there too, so the big clash is on, and Almaqam has just joined the party. With 45 minutes to go until the deadline, hopefully the likes of Minnie Hauk and Kalpana will take their place as well.