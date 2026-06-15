Who will be crowned top trainer and jockey?

Ombudsman: can last year's winner strike again? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Prince of Wales' market will continue to chop and change over the next 48 hours, and Coral have made last year's winner Ombudsman the narrow favourite.

He is 11-8 favourite with that firm, who price Daryz at 6-4.

Coral's David Stevens says: "The market has spoken in favour of Ombudsman in recent days, so it's no surprise last year's winner has now replaced Daryz at the head of the betting, with Almaqam and Minnie Hauk bringing their Group One form to what promises to be one of the races of this Royal meeting."