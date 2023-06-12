Racing Post logo
Royal Ascot-bound Pyledriver 'very close to his best' as Muir readies King George hero for big return

PJ McDonald punches the air as he wins the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Pyledriver
Pyledriver: Hardwicke hope can be backed at 8-1Credit: Alan Crowhurst

William Muir believes Pyledriver's raw ability and rock-solid temperament could help him defy nearly a year off the track when he reappears in the Hardwicke Stakes next week, although a return to Ascot for the defence of his King George crown remains the priority.

The popular six-year-old has not been seen since last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, in which he left Arc winner Torquator Tasso and the high-class Mishriff well behind despite his starting odds of 18-1, and he is set to be one of the marquee runners at the royal meeting when he returns to action in the Group 2 on the final day.

Officially rated 124, a figure that equals that of leading Commonwealth Cup contender Little Big Bear and which will not be bettered by any runners at Royal Ascot, Pyledriver was likened to a footballer returning to full fitness by Muir, who trains the six-year-old in Lambourn with Chris Grassick.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 19:00, 12 June 2023
