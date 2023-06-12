Royal Ascot-bound Pyledriver 'very close to his best' as Muir readies King George hero for big return

William Muir believes Pyledriver's raw ability and rock-solid temperament could help him defy nearly a year off the track when he reappears in the Hardwicke Stakes next week, although a return to Ascot for the defence of his King George crown remains the priority.

The popular six-year-old has not been seen since last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, in which he left Arc winner Torquator Tasso and the high-class Mishriff well behind despite his starting odds of 18-1, and he is set to be one of the marquee runners at the royal meeting when he returns to action in the Group 2 on the final day.

Officially rated 124, a figure that equals that of leading Commonwealth Cup contender Little Big Bear and which will not be bettered by any runners at Royal Ascot, Pyledriver was likened to a footballer returning to full fitness by Muir, who trains the six-year-old in Lambourn with Chris Grassick.