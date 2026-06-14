Eve Johnson Houghton: saddles Night In Vegas in the coventry Credit: Patrick McCann

Night In Vegas bids to give Eve Johnson Houghton more Royal Ascot glory in the Coventry Stakes, but she's wary of the challenge he faces.

She said: "He's probably the best I've got and one of the best in Britain, but you have to fear the challenge from Ireland – they're just so powerful."

It's like Cheltenham again. We've got to fear the Irish team!