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Royal Ascot day one fields: big clash of the three Guineas winners off after French star a surprise St James's Palace omission

Summary
  • Final fields for day one of Royal Ascot are revealed at 10am
  • The opening day includes three Group 1s
  • The card begins with the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30), where Notable Speech bids to confirm Lockinge form with More Thunder
  • The King Charles III Stakes (3.40) features star Australian sprinter Overpass
  • A rematch between 2,000 Guineas one-two Bow Echo and Gstaad takes place in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20)
  • The card also features the Coventry Stakes (3.05), the Ascot Stakes (5.00), the Wolferton Stakes (5.35) and the Copper Horse Stakes (6.10)
  • Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com
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Summary
  • Final fields for day one of Royal Ascot are revealed at 10am
  • The opening day includes three Group 1s
  • The card begins with the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30), where Notable Speech bids to confirm Lockinge form with More Thunder
  • The King Charles III Stakes (3.40) features star Australian sprinter Overpass
  • A rematch between 2,000 Guineas one-two Bow Echo and Gstaad takes place in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20)
  • The card also features the Coventry Stakes (3.05), the Ascot Stakes (5.00), the Wolferton Stakes (5.35) and the Copper Horse Stakes (6.10)
  • Get in touch and let us know your thoughts at liveblog@racingpost.com

'You have to fear the challenge from Ireland – they're just so powerful'

Eve Johnson Houghton: 'He’s got a massive will to win and he’s a joy to train'
Eve Johnson Houghton: saddles Night In Vegas in the coventryCredit: Patrick McCann

Night In Vegas bids to give Eve Johnson Houghton more Royal Ascot glory in the Coventry Stakes, but she's wary of the challenge he faces. 

She said: "He's probably the best I've got and one of the best in Britain, but you have to fear the challenge from Ireland – they're just so powerful."

It's like Cheltenham again. We've got to fear the Irish team!

Maximum fields galore

ASCOT, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Runners and Riders return to the parade ring after The Palmer & Co. Champagne Maiden Fillies Stakes the at Ascot Racecourse on May 08, 2026 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens (Getty Images)
There are plenty of maximum fields on day one of Royal AscotCredit: Steve Bardens (Getty Images)

For the other races, we've got maximum fields!

A total of 20 run in the Ascot Stakes, 16 in the Wolferton Stakes and the Copper Horse Handicap, with three reserves in the latter.

That's some barnstorming fields for day one!

An update on Rayif

Rayif and Mickael Barzalona after winning the G3 Aga Khan Studs Prix Francois Boutin
Rayif: doesn't run at Royal AscotCredit: Racing Post/Burton

The big surprise was Rayif wasn't declared for the St James's Palace Stakes. Here's an update from the Aga Khan Studs' racing manager Nemone Routh:

"It's nothing serious but he didn't really eat much overnight and he's got a mild fever this morning. We didn't feel like we could put him on a trip over to Britain this evening, so we took the view that we wouldn't declare him. 

"We don't think it's anything serious but it's just fallen at the wrong time. He's been in great form and he worked brilliantly."

Coventry Stakes takeouts

Bucanero Fuerte (second right, purple): finished third to River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday for trainer Adrian Murray
A big field lines up in this year's Coventry Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham

It's a big field of 22 for the Coventry Stakes, so let's pick out some of the notable declared horses.

Aidan O'Brien has declared both Confucius and Great Barrier Reef. We're just waiting for the jockey bookings to come for them.

Out of Wathnan's horses, James Doyle has chosen Royal Heritage over Ruler's Pride.

Big field in the King Charles III Stakes

Runners race up the track in the King Charles III Stakes won by American Affair
King Charles III Stakes: a big field has been declaredCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

It's a long list, but 26 have been declared for the King Charles III Stakes:

Ain't Nobody Kevin Stott
American Affair Paul Mulrennan
Big Mojo Tom Marquand
Cover Up James McDonald
Getreadytorumble Callum Rodriguez
Jakajaro Jamie Spencer
Jm Jungle Jason Hart
Night Raider James Doyle
Overpass Josh Parr
Rumstar Rob Hornby
Shagraan Hector Crouch
Starlust Rossa Ryan
Asfoora Oisin Murphy
Azure Angel Danny Tudhope
First Instinct Cieren Fallon
Frost At Dawn William Buick
Heavenly Heather Barry McHugh
Mgheera Kieran Shoemark
Miss Attitude Ronan Whelan
Monteille Cristian Demuro
Rayevka Mickael Barzalona
Rosy Affair Billy Loughnane
Time For Sandals Richard Kingscote
Aspect Island Silvestre de Sousa
Behike David Egan
Mission Central tbc

Nine in the Queen Anne Stakes

Docklands: "
Docklands: back for more in the Queen Anne StakesCredit: Patrick McCann

Here's your high-class field of nine for the meeting's opener, the Queen Anne Stakes:

Cicero's Gift Jason Watson
Damysus James Doyle
Docklands Mark Zahra
First Conquest Ryan Moore
More Thunder Tom Marquand
Notable Speech William Buick
Opera Ballo Billy Loughnane
Ten Bob Tony Kieran Shoemark
Zeus Olympios Clifford Lee

Six run in the St James's Palace Stakes

Bow Echo: brilliant in the 2,000 Guineas, but can he honestly get any better?
Bow Echo: faces five rivals in the St James's Palace StakesCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

With Rayif out, here's the final field for the 2026 St James's Palace Stakes!

Bow Echo Billy Loughnane
Gstaad tbc
Lord Britain Benoit de la Sayette
Power Blue David Egan
Puerto Rico tbc
Talk Of New York William Buick

Rayif NOT in the St James's Palace

Rayif and Mickael Barzalona return after winning the Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains at Longchamp
Rayif: not delcared for St James's Palace Stakes

That's it. The 10am deadline has passed and Rayif is NOT in the St James's Palace Stakes.

The French 2,000 Guineas hero had Mickael Barzalona jocked up at one point, but he wasn't declared.

O'Brien's are declared!

And just like that, Aidan O'Brien has declared his day one horses.

His big ones are Gstaad in the St James's Palace Stakes and Mission Central in the King Charles III Stakes.

We're still awaiting Aidan O'Brien to push his declarations button, with less than 15 minutes to go!

Come on Ballydoyle, don't leave us in suspense for too much longer...

Another big ride for Billy Loughnane!

Billy Loughnane: rides Opera Ballo in the Queen Anne
Billy Loughnane: rides Opera Ballo in the Queen AnneCredit: Patrick McCann

Speaking of the Queen Anne, the big jockey news is Billy Loughnane is on board Opera Ballo!

It's another huge ride on the day for the weighing room's most exciting star. William Buick has chosen to stay loyal to Lockinge hero Notable Speech.

Some notable decs already

Bow Echo: declared for St James's Palace Stakes
Bow Echo: declared for St James's Palace StakesCredit: Megan Rose Photography

You're all eager to know which big horses have been declared, aren't you?

Wait no longer, let's bring some of them to you right now!

Bow Echo and Talk Of New York have already been declared for the St James's Palace Stakes, while Notable Speech and Opera Ballo have both been given the green light for the Queen Anne Stakes.

They're some clashes to savour!

Welcome!

Merchant leads home future Irish Derby runner-up Serious Contender at Ascot
Royal Ascot: day one declarations are here!Credit: Getty Images for Ascot Racecours

Good morning! Welcome to the Royal Ascot declarations blog - I can't believe it's here!

Hopefully it's been a sleepy Sunday morning for you, but we're right at it now as the final fields for day one of the greatest Flat meeting are revealed.

Make sure you enjoy it with me as we get set for it all. Come on!