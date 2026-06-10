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Royal Ascot 2026: confirmations and entries for day one revealed - with nine in contention for stunning St James's Palace Stakes
Summary
- Welcome to the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up blog!
- Confirmations are made for all of the big Group 1s on the opening day
- Bow Echo heads a high-class nine for the St James's Palace Stakes
- Ten left in the Queen Anne, 27 remain in King Charles III
- Entries are revealed for the rest of the contests on Tuesday
- HAVE YOUR SAY: email liveblog@racingpost.com with your Royal Ascot thoughts!
Summary
- Welcome to the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up blog!
- Confirmations are made for all of the big Group 1s on the opening day
- Bow Echo heads a high-class nine for the St James's Palace Stakes
- Ten left in the Queen Anne, 27 remain in King Charles III
- Entries are revealed for the rest of the contests on Tuesday
- HAVE YOUR SAY: email liveblog@racingpost.com with your Royal Ascot thoughts!
Finally. . . your Copper Horse entries
And least but least, here's the Copper Horse Stakes entries. There's a staggering 58 entered, with a final field of 16!
Aeronautic
Alfred Boucher
All In You
Ascending
Asgard's Captain
Bahadur
Barnso
Beylerbeyi
Bosphorus Rose
Bunting
Daiquiri Bay
Dallas Star
Dancing In Paris
Dancingwithmyself
Delta
Duraji
Enemy
Ernst Blofeld
Fierce Fortitude
Fireblade
Fouroneohfever
Galileo Dame
Gamrai
Ghaiyya
Glenroyal
Goblet of Fire
Green Cape
Hallelujah U
Hipop de Loire
Incensed
Ismahane
Kingstonian
Kizlyar
Le Destrier
Majestic
Minhad
Ndaawi
Opportunity
Paddy The Squire
Peaky Blinder
Perfect Your Craft
Pole Star
Puturhandstogether
Reaching High
Real Dream
Ride The Thunder
Siempre Arturo
Sing Us A Song
Small Fry
Square Necker
Stressfree
Tim Toe
Too Soon
Valedictory
Valiancy
Westminster Moon
Yashin
Zanndabad
The Wolferton Stakes entries
There's 30 entries in the Wolferton, with a maximum field of 16:
Adelaide River
Ancient Wisdom
Arabian Light
Cathedral
Certain Lad
Chibitty
Crown Of Oaks
Devil's Advocate
Dividend
Enfjaar
Expanded
Galen
Gaucher
Ghostwriter
Haatem
High Stock
King's Gambit
Map Of Stars
Muddy Mooy
Nahraan
Naqeeb
Persica
Royal Rhyme
Savvy Victory
Starford
Survie
Tuscan Hills
Warrant Holder
Wimbledon Hawkeye
Yabher
Your Ascot Stakes entries
Let's start rattling through the handicap entries, starting with the Ascot Stakes.
There are 48 entries, with a maximum field of 20:
All In You
Alphonse Le Grande
Alrazeen
Annabel's Ghost
Aqwaam
Arc Zoosve
Ascending
Bahadur
Ballyadam
Barnso
Believitanducan
Beylerbeyi
Blazeon Five
Bunting
Comfort Zone
Dallas Star
Dawn Rising
Defiantly
Delta
Galileo Dame
Glenroyal
Hipop de Loire
Ismahane
Kilmeaden
Kingstonian
Kizlyar
Lavender Hill Mob
Maxident
Mont St Michel
Moon Over Miami
Mordor
Olympic Man
Pole Star
Puturhandstogether
Reaching High
Ride The Thunder
Scottish Anthem
Shrimp Shady
Siempre Arturo
Small Fry
Square Necker
Synergism
Tim Toe
Tyson Fury
Valedictory
Westminster Moon
Zanndabad
Zillow
How are the bookies pricing up the St James's Palace clash?
My good friend at Paddy Power, Paul Binfield (hope you're still enjoying Cambridge's promotion), has been in touch with their latest odds on the St James's Palace Stakes. They are:
Evs Bow Echo, 11-4 Gstaad, 3 Talk Of New York, 7 Rayif, 12 Puerto Rico, 66 Flushing Meadows, Neolithic, Power Blue, 150 Lord Britain
Can you see anything beating Bow Echo? I think Evs is a steal! Get in touch via liveblog@racingpost.com.
Who's entered in the Coventry Stakes?
The answer to the headline is: plenty! There's 31 entries in the Coventry Stakes, with a maximum field of 28.
Adaay Of Scarlett
Alfred Wallace
Arizona Raider
Bull Shark
Bulletsnap
Cilician
Confucius
Cut A Dash
Easy Answer
Edward Thatch
Final Objective
God Given Talent
Great Barrier Reef
Green Sovereign
High King
Immortal Guard
Jaan Ki Tukri
Kamaal
Mrair
Night In Vegas
One Number
Royal Heritage
Ruler's Pride
Sergei Diaghilev
Siouxperb
The Ginger Kid
The Harv
The Scallionator
Treasurer
Tribeca
The King Charles III Stakes confirmations
There's 27, including the supplemented Behike, in Tuesday's big Group 1 sprint:
Ain't Nobody
American Affair
Big Mojo
Cover Up
Getreadytorumble
Jakajaro
Jm Jungle
Khaadem
Night Raider
Overpass
Rumstar
Shagraan
Starlust
Asfoora
Azure Angel
First Instinct
Frost At Dawn
Heavenly Heather
Mgheera
Miss Attitude
Monteille
Rayveka
Rosy Affair
Time For Sandals
Aspect Island
Behike
Mission Central
Your epic St James's Palace Stakes confirmations. . .
Here's your top-class nine left in the St James's Palace Stakes:
Bow Echo
Flushing Meadows
Gstaad
Lord Britain
Neolithic
Power Blue
Puerto Rico
Rayif
Talk Of New York
QUEEN ANNE STAKES 2026 CONFIRMATIONS
Right then, let's get cracking. The midday deadline has passed and here's your confirmations for Tuesday's opener, the Queen Anne Stakes:
Cicero's Gift
Damysus
Docklands
Expanded
First Conquest
More Thunder
Notable Speech
Opera Ballo
Ten Bob Tony
Zeus Olympios
A royal horse for Willie Mullins to avenge last year's loss?
Let's have a little look at some of the entries for the undercard before the deadline, and there's one that sticks out more than most.
That is Reaching High, the King and Queen's runner for Willie Mullins! He's entered in the Ascot Stakes and Copper Horse Handicap.
He hasn't been seen since he was ninth in the Ascot Stakes last year as the 11-4 favourite.
Ryan Moore is already jocked up to ride him in that race this year. Has a right royal plan been hatched?
A King Charles III supplementary to happen!
Here's a good bit of news passed on from my colleague Lewis Porteous: George Scott is set to supplement Behike for the King Charles III Stakes!
Owned by Al Shaqab and Amo Racing, the son of Night Of Thunder cost 500,000gns at Book 1 in 2024. He has won two of his three starts to date, including an emphatic seven-length success in a maiden at Lingfield in April.
He's going to take the huge plunge from Class 4 level to a Group 1, but not in the Commonwealth Cup.
"He's going to be supplemented for the King Charles," said Scott.
"He's a talented racehorse who is learning about life. His owners were keen for him to run at Royal Ascot, which I was too, but I felt six furlongs [in the Commonwealth Cup] would really stretch him.
"On all of the data I have on him at home and the track, he clearly has raw speed, and I thought if he was going to run at Ascot, five furlongs would be more suitable. I'm not quite sure whether it's now, but I do think there's a possibility he could be a Group 1 horse one day.
"He's got so much ability and I've got him spot on. His latest piece of work on Tuesday was phenomenal."
Those scratched so far. . .
Here's who has already been scratched with half an hour to go until the confirmations deadline:
- Hotazhell (Queen Anne Stakes)
- Annaf (King Charles III Stakes)
- Lyneham (St James's Palace Stakes)
We already know US star sprinter Cy Fair won't make the trip over, but she's not been officially scratched yet.
Bow Echo v Gstaad (and Rayif!) is ON
Let's bring you an early teaser – I can tell you that the epic clash between Bow Echo and Gstaad is still very much on track! Both have already been confirmed for the St James's Palace Stakes.
The mile contest is living up to its billing as the ultimate clash of the Classic winners, as French 2,000 Guineas winner Rayif has also been given the green light.
Talk Of New York is also among the nine confirmed as of 11.15. I can already feel the goosebumps coming on my skin about this race!
Welcome to the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up!
Good morning, bonjour, howdy, buenos dias. Welcome to you all as we kick off our coverage of building up to Royal Ascot!
How's it come around already? It feels like Cheltenham was only three months ago – oh, it was!
Anyway, the world's best Flat meeting is just SIX days away now, and today we get our first glimpse of what the opening day fields will look like.
Get tuned in, relax, and stay with me as we go through Tuesday's confirmations and entries. Don't be afraid to get in touch at liveblog@racingpost.com either!