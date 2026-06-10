Finally. . . your Copper Horse entries

George Scott: set to supplement behike for the King Charles III Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Here's a good bit of news passed on from my colleague Lewis Porteous: George Scott is set to supplement Behike for the King Charles III Stakes!

Owned by Al Shaqab and Amo Racing, the son of Night Of Thunder cost 500,000gns at Book 1 in 2024. He has won two of his three starts to date, including an emphatic seven-length success in a maiden at Lingfield in April.

He's going to take the huge plunge from Class 4 level to a Group 1, but not in the Commonwealth Cup.

"He's going to be supplemented for the King Charles," said Scott.

"He's a talented racehorse who is learning about life. His owners were keen for him to run at Royal Ascot, which I was too, but I felt six furlongs [in the Commonwealth Cup] would really stretch him.

"On all of the data I have on him at home and the track, he clearly has raw speed, and I thought if he was going to run at Ascot, five furlongs would be more suitable. I'm not quite sure whether it's now, but I do think there's a possibility he could be a Group 1 horse one day.

"He's got so much ability and I've got him spot on. His latest piece of work on Tuesday was phenomenal."