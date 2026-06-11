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Royal Ascot 2026: confirmations and entries for day two revealed including the Prince of Wales's Stakes
Summary
- Welcome to day two of the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up blog!
- Confirmations closed at noon for the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Royal Hunt Cup
- Last year's Arc winner Daryz is set to take on eight rivals including Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes
- Entries also revealed for Wednesday's action at Royal Ascot
- HAVE YOUR SAY: email liveblog@racingpost.com with your thoughts
Summary
- Welcome to day two of the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up blog!
- Confirmations closed at noon for the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Royal Hunt Cup
- Last year's Arc winner Daryz is set to take on eight rivals including Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes
- Entries also revealed for Wednesday's action at Royal Ascot
- HAVE YOUR SAY: email liveblog@racingpost.com with your thoughts
Prince of Wales's Stakes FULL confirmations
We've finally reached noon, which means we now have our full list of confirmations for the Prince of Wales's Stakes:
Almaqam Ed Walker
Dancing Gemini Roger Teal
Daryz Francis Graffard
Devil’s Advocate John and Thady Gosden
Mississippi River Aidan O’Brien
Ombudsman John and Thady Gosden
Kalpana Andrew Balding
Minnie Hauk Aidan O’Brien
See The Fire Andrew Balding
Sad news from Ballydoyle
The sad news out of Ireland yesterday evening was that the lovely colt The Lion In Winter has died in a gallops accident.
The Group 1 runner-up held an entry in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, but Aidan O'Brien will now rely on Mississippi River and Minnie Hauk in Wednesday's feature race.
Rocket ship filly jets over from the US
The Queen Mary entries don't officially close for another 30 minutes but we already know about another US runner primed to run in Celtic Dispute.
The filly beat the colts at Gulfstream to earn an automatic entry to Royal Ascot for trainer Patrick Biancone, who is perhaps best known here for his exploits with the brilliant mare Triptych in the late 1980s.
Biancone describes Celtic Dispute as a "rocket ship" and considering he was third in this race last year, dismiss him at your peril.
Senorita Bonita and Drazinda, the ante-post 4-1 joint-favourites for the Group 2 contest, are also entered.
Daryz and Ombudsman confirmed
Today's confirmations and entries are centred around Wednesday and the big race is of course the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes.
By my reckoning, it could be the race of the week should all the big players show up, and we've thankfully got an early indication that they will as Daryz and Ombudsman have already been confirmed.
The market suggests Arc winner Daryz has the measure of the race as he's currently 5-4 favourite. He will be making his first appearance at Ascot, whereas Ombudsman is the reigning champion in this race.
Where's your money at in the Prince of Wales's Stakes? It's worth mentioning that Almaqam, the current third-favourite, has just been confirmed too.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to day two of our blog bringing you all the build-up to this year's Royal Ascot.
Can you believe we're only five days away? I'm still recovering from the Derby meeting, to be honest, but the hats will be out again (and hopefully not the rain) next week as we look forward to arguably the best Flat meeting of the season.
Stay tuned for all the latest news and reaction from today's confirmations, which includes the brilliant clash between Ombudsman and Daryz in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
There's also a full slate of entries for Wednesday's Royal Ascot card due at noon, so grab a cup of tea and stay tuned for more.