Prince of Wales's Stakes FULL confirmations

Triptych: dual winner of the Coronation Cup for Patrick Biancone Credit: Gerry Cranham

The Queen Mary entries don't officially close for another 30 minutes but we already know about another US runner primed to run in Celtic Dispute .

The filly beat the colts at Gulfstream to earn an automatic entry to Royal Ascot for trainer Patrick Biancone, who is perhaps best known here for his exploits with the brilliant mare Triptych in the late 1980s.

Biancone describes Celtic Dispute as a "rocket ship " and considering he was third in this race last year, dismiss him at your peril.

Senorita Bonita and Drazinda, the ante-post 4-1 joint-favourites for the Group 2 contest, are also entered.