Signing off

Richard Kingscote will be reunited with Time For Sandals at Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

There were a few turn-ups at Royal Ascot last year and one of them was Time For Sandals , who contributed to a dream week for Harry Eustace by winning the Commonwealth Cup at 25-1.

The filly is back for more this year and while we're still unsure which Group 1 sprint she'll take her chance in, one thing we do know is that Richard Kingscote will be back on board in his first trip to Britain since moving to Hong Kong.

"It's very nice of the owners [David and Lori Bevan] and Harry to let me come over and ride," said Kingscote. "It's a fantastic meeting, and it's great to be coming back, but I don't really know how it will feel when I get there, because it's my first trip back.

"My family is over in Britain at the moment – they flew out yesterday for the school holidays. Hopefully, it will be a nice trip and it will be lovely to see all of the other riders and valets I haven't seen for a while. But a successful trip would be great, because that's what I'm coming for."

Time For Sandals is currently 25-1 for Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes and 50-1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.