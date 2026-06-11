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Royal Ascot 2026: confirmations and entries for day two revealed including the Prince of Wales's Stakes - as it happened
Summary
- Welcome to day two of the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up blog!
- Last year's Arc winner Daryz is set to take on eight rivals including Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes
- A total of 77 horses were confirmed for the Royal Hunt Cup
- Entries also revealed for the rest of Wednesday's action at Royal Ascot
- HAVE YOUR SAY: email liveblog@racingpost.com with your thoughts
Summary
- Welcome to day two of the Royal Ascot 2026 build-up blog!
- Last year's Arc winner Daryz is set to take on eight rivals including Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes
- A total of 77 horses were confirmed for the Royal Hunt Cup
- Entries also revealed for the rest of Wednesday's action at Royal Ascot
- HAVE YOUR SAY: email liveblog@racingpost.com with your thoughts
Signing off
That's all for today folks, thanks so much for tuning in. It's almost frustrating we have to wait a whole five days for the racing to actually begin.
Tune in tomorrow for the next round of confirmations and entries which includes a little-known race called the Gold Cup – you may have heard of it.
Until then, enjoy the rest of your day and keep an eye on racingpost.com for all the latest from the track and beyond. Ciao!
WATCH: Francis Graffard breaks down his team
It's a rare thing for a Royal Ascot meeting to go by without a French winner, and the man to follow this year is without a doubt Francis Graffard.
The Prince of Wales's favourite Daryz is, of course, the star name from his team but there is a host of promising candidates set to run throughout the week.
Don't take my word for it, hear from the man himself, who spoke to our French correspondent Scott Burton for the latest chapter of our Royal Ascot stable tour series.
Shadwell sprinter confirmed for Group 1
Shadwell should have a good hand at Royal Ascot this year and they've added another Group 1 contender into the mix with progressive sprinter Almeraq.
The four-year-old has never tried Group company before but they're chucking him into the deep end on Saturday when he tackles the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes for William Haggas.
Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, said: "Almeraq worked very nicely on Tuesday and, having spoken to William, we decided not to leave him in the five-furlong race [King Charles III Stakes] on Tuesday and instead aim him at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the Saturday.
"He's come on for his reappearance win at Salisbury and all his runs have been over six furlongs. We hope and believe he's up to being a Group 1 horse at some stage."
Almeraq will be Shadwell's first runner in the race in four years, so fingers crossed he does his best impression of Battaash and flies home.
Fearing favourites in the Hunt Cup
I thought I'd take another look at the Royal Hunt Cup confirmations as penance for not writing out the full list (thankfully, it's available here).
The Roger Varian-trained Indalo is a popular favourite at 8-1 – half the price of his next closest rival – but that might not necessarily bode well for his chances considering only six favourites or joint favourites have been successful in 66 runnings of the mile handicap.
Surprisingly, the most successful operation in the race is Godolphin, due largely in part to Saeed bin Suroor's three wins in 2010, 2021 and 2024.
Bin Suroor won't be represented in the race this time around Godolphin might still have one foot in the door with Fifth Column, runner-up in the Suffolk Stakes over this trip last month.
The four-year-old is 20-1 to strike for John and Thady Gosden, and considering six of the last ten winners have been double-figure prices, that's not an entirely outrageous price.
Familiar face returns to Ascot
There were a few turn-ups at Royal Ascot last year and one of them was Time For Sandals, who contributed to a dream week for Harry Eustace by winning the Commonwealth Cup at 25-1.
The filly is back for more this year and while we're still unsure which Group 1 sprint she'll take her chance in, one thing we do know is that Richard Kingscote will be back on board in his first trip to Britain since moving to Hong Kong.
"It's very nice of the owners [David and Lori Bevan] and Harry to let me come over and ride," said Kingscote. "It's a fantastic meeting, and it's great to be coming back, but I don't really know how it will feel when I get there, because it's my first trip back.
"My family is over in Britain at the moment – they flew out yesterday for the school holidays. Hopefully, it will be a nice trip and it will be lovely to see all of the other riders and valets I haven't seen for a while. But a successful trip would be great, because that's what I'm coming for."
Time For Sandals is currently 25-1 for Tuesday's King Charles III Stakes and 50-1 for the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.
Royal runners
The King and Queen's attendance at Royal Ascot is a popular talking point and their chances of visiting the Berkshire track could be improved by two entries on Wednesday.
The first is Point Of Law, a classy maiden winner at Newbury who holds an entry in the Group 2 Queen's Vase for John and Thady Gosden.
The Frankel colt struck at odds-on last time out and could reoppose Godolphin's Del Moro, who beat him on his debut at Yarmouth in April.
It's a race the royals are no stranger to winning either, with Estimate landing the prize for the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2012.
Estimate would go on to land the Gold Cup a year later but the final Royal Ascot winner in the late Queen's name was Tactical in the 2020 Windsor Castle Stakes.
The King and Queen could be represented in that very same Listed contest with the aptly named King's Prize, a homebred Ralph Beckett-trained filly who was smart winner on her debut at Nottingham in April.
Your Windsor Castle Stakes entries
Last but not least, here are the 42 entries for the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes:
A Bear Affair Richard Hannon
Agitator Oliver Cole
Alfred Wallace Ed Walker
Alpe D'Huez Archie Watson
Aperoll Richard Hannon
Boleto Clive Cox
Celeron Michael O'Callaghan
Celestial Crown Johnny Murtagh
Charted Course Richard and Peter Fahey
Collateral Damage Karl Burke
Controlla Robson de Aguiar
Dance A Jig Ralph Beckett
Dorigo Kevin Ryan
Freedom Flame Richard Hughes
Green Empress Joseph O'Brien
Green Sovereign Harry Eustace
Harlequin Sky Jane Chapple-Hyam
Ischgl Ciaran Murphy
King Of Cloughan Joseph O'Brien
King's Prize Ralph Beckett
Moonrise Andrew Balding
Napa Kevin Philippart de Foy
No More Pino Charlie Pike
Note To Self John and Thady Gosden
On The Queue Tee Stan Moore
One Number Joseph O'Brien
Our Boy Bailey Jessica Harrington
PJ's Corner Dylan Cunha
Rejoinder Robson de Aguiar
River In Paradise Robert Edwards
Rogue Imperial Archie Watson
Ruler's Control Joseph O'Brien
Sale Shark Hugo Palmer
Say Squirrel Francis Graffard
Sergei Diaghilev Aidan O'Brien
South Dakota Aidan O'Brien
Tradewinds Donnacha O'Brien
Troublesome Guest George Margarson
Victorious Aidan O'Brien
Victory Gold Saeed bin Suroor
Wilbur Harry Eustace
Wild Terrain Hugo Palmer
Prince of Wales's stars impossible to split
Paddy Power have found it impossible to split the two big names in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and have made Daryz and Ombudsman joint-favourites for Wednesday's feature race.
See the full list of updated odds below.
Paddy Power: 5-4 Daryz, Ombudsman, 6 Almaqam, 10 Minnie Hauk, 12 Kalpana, 20 See The Fire, 33 Dancing Gemini, 100 Devil's Advocate, 200 Mississippi River.
Entries for the Kensington Palace Stakes
A total of 33 fillies have been entered in the Kensington Palace Stakes:
All Moonshine Andrew Balding
Alobayyah William Haggas
American Gal Ed Walker
Betty Clover Eve Johnson Houghton
Callianassa Brian Ellison
Carolina Jetstream Robson de Aguiar
Catalina Delcarpio Paddy Twomey
Celestial Orbit Joseph O'Brien
Cheshire Dancer Hugo Palmer
Crystal Flyer Ben Haslam
Dash Of Azure Ralph Beckett
Gaga Girl Gerald Mosse
Goldilocks Cen Archie Watson
Hey Boo Jack Channon
Lady Mariko Dylan Cunha
Mallavelly Ger Lyons
Miss Nightfall James Fanshawe
Muddy Mooy Charlie Pike
Noche Clasica Ed Bethell
Oolong Poobong Ed Bethell
Perfect Part Brian Ellison
Quamby David Simcock
Radiant Beauty James Owen
Renesmee Michael Keady
Rhapsody William Haggas
Rumba Numba Roger Varian
Sand Gazelle John and Thady Gosden
Seren Star William Haggas
Sindria Joseph O'Brien
Song N Dance Sean Woods
Stateira Andrew Balding
Unassuming George Boughey
Zgharta Andrew Balding
The Duke of Cambridge entries
Here's the 22 entries for the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes:
Arisaig Charlie Johnston
Blue Bolt Andrew Balding
Carolina Jetstream Robson de Aguiar
Catalina Delcarpio Paddy Twomey
Cathedral Kevin Philippart de Foy
Celestial Orbit Joseph O'Brien
Cheshire Dancer Hugo Palmer
Dash Of Azure Ralph Beckett
Falakeyah Owen Burrows
Fallen Angel Karl Burke
Francophone Charlie Johnston
Friendly Soul John and Thady Gosden
Godspeed Carlos and Yann Lerner
Hey Boo Jack Channon
Jancis Willie McCreery
Kon Tiki Jane Chapple-Hyam
Noche Clasica Ed Bethell
One Look Paddy Twomey
Pina Sonata James Fanshawe
Shes Perfect Charlie Fellowes
Sindria Joseph O'Brien
Snellen Gavin Cromwell
Inside the mind of Wathnan's racing advisor
While I try and wrap my head around the rest of Wednesday's entries, it's a perfect window to get some insight into a name you'll be hearing a lot next week – Wathnan Racing.
The Qatari-backed operation has splashed the cash in the build-up to the meeting with several high-profile purchases and Richard Brown, the man behind those acquisitions, pulled back the curtain in a fascinating feature with our senior bloodstock writer James Thomas.
Read all about it here.
Your Royal Hunt Cup confirmations
I like to try and bring full lists when possible but you will have to take pity on me as there's a mammoth 77 confirmations for the Royal Hunt Cup.
Considering that would take me the next hour or so to write out in full, it's fair to say all the big names in the market have stood their ground and you can peruse the list in full through our racecard.
Market fancies including Indalo (Roger Varian), Blue Brother (Hamad Al Jehani), La Botte (Harry Eustace), Scoville (William Haggas), Tribal Chief (David Menuisier) and Classic (Richard Hannon) all featured among the entries.
There's a maximum field size of 30, so more than half the entry list are going to miss out.
Queen's Vase contenders
Charlie Appleby may be having a notably quiet time of things but he has two entries in the Queen's Vase, a race he won in 2021 with Kemari.
Amadeus Mozart Aidan O'Brien
Asakir Johnny Murtagh
Causeway Aidan O'Brien
Chasing Time Charlie Appleby
Del Maro Charlie Appleby
Endorsement Aidan O'Brien
Galiyan Andrew Balding
Guildmaster John and Thady Gosden
Italy Aidan O'Brien
Limestone Joseph O'Brien
Magnetude James Owen
Mr Colonel Richard and Peter Fahey
Point Of Law John and Thady Gosden
Port Of Spain Aidan O'Brien
Ranga Tang James Owen
Ravenspire Karl Burke
Wareeth Archie Watson
Queen Mary entries
It's a monster list but here are the 47 entries for the Group 2 Queen Mary, which has a maximum field of 28.
Alta Regina Hamad Al Jehani
Armor Supreme Diego Dias
Big Hitter Jamie Osborne
Big Negotiator Paddy Twomey
Bint Archange Richard Hughes
Celestial Fire Archie Watson
Celtic Dispute Patrick Biancone
Cosmic Mystery Archie Watson
Crownbreaker Kevin Philippart de Foy
Crystal Queen Richard and Peter Fahey
Dee's Funny Girl Michael Keady
Donegal Rose Hugo Palmer
Drazinda Francis Graffard
Envision James Owen
Ez Tina Wesley Ward
Fanshell Beach Wesley Ward
Fast Track Andrew Balding
Glamorize George Scott
Havana Lightning George Boughey
Kentucky Rain Lemos de Sousa
Love A Giggle Karl Burke
Lover Girl Kevin Philippart de Foy
Magic Effort Ismail Mohammed and Jose Santos
Minkaas Terry Kent
Miss Lizzy Charlie Fellowes
More Champagne Thomas Morley
Niewiadoma Archie Watson
Pershaada Richard Hannon
Pretty Little Baby Charlie Clover
Princesse D'Orange David O'Meara
Queenofthewild Johnny Murtagh
Ron's Angel John Butler
Roxa Love George Boughey
Roxelina Kevin Philippart de Foy
Ruiva Wesley Ward
Say Squirrel Francis Graffard
Senorita Bonita Simon and Ed Crisford
Shimming Sun Harry Eustace
Shining Moment Wesley Ward
Sun Goddess Aidan O'Brien
Sydney Grace Charlie Fellowes
Through The Years Wesley Ward
Troublesome Guest George Margarson
Velozee Paddy Twomey
Victorious Aidan O'Brien
Wild Blossom Karl Burke
Your Song Robson de Aguiar
Prince of Wales's Stakes FULL confirmations
We've finally reached noon, which means we now have our full list of confirmations for the Prince of Wales's Stakes:
Almaqam Ed Walker
Dancing Gemini Roger Teal
Daryz Francis Graffard
Devil’s Advocate John and Thady Gosden
Mississippi River Aidan O’Brien
Ombudsman John and Thady Gosden
Kalpana Andrew Balding
Minnie Hauk Aidan O’Brien
See The Fire Andrew Balding
Sad news from Ballydoyle
The sad news out of Ireland yesterday evening was that the lovely colt The Lion In Winter has died in a gallops accident.
The Group 1 runner-up held an entry in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, but Aidan O'Brien will now rely on Mississippi River and Minnie Hauk in Wednesday's feature race.
Rocket ship filly jets over from the US
The Queen Mary entries don't officially close for another 30 minutes but we already know about another US runner primed to run in Celtic Dispute.
The filly beat the colts at Gulfstream to earn an automatic entry to Royal Ascot for trainer Patrick Biancone, who is perhaps best known here for his exploits with the brilliant mare Triptych in the late 1980s.
Biancone describes Celtic Dispute as a "rocket ship" and considering he was third in this race last year, dismiss him at your peril.
Senorita Bonita and Drazinda, the ante-post 4-1 joint-favourites for the Group 2 contest, are also entered.
Daryz and Ombudsman confirmed
Today's confirmations and entries are centred around Wednesday and the big race is of course the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes.
By my reckoning, it could be the race of the week should all the big players show up, and we've thankfully got an early indication that they will as Daryz and Ombudsman have already been confirmed.
The market suggests Arc winner Daryz has the measure of the race as he's currently 5-4 favourite. He will be making his first appearance at Ascot, whereas Ombudsman is the reigning champion in this race.
Where's your money at in the Prince of Wales's Stakes? It's worth mentioning that Almaqam, the current third-favourite, has just been confirmed too.
Welcome
Good morning and welcome to day two of our blog bringing you all the build-up to this year's Royal Ascot.
Can you believe we're only five days away? I'm still recovering from the Derby meeting, to be honest, but the hats will be out again (and hopefully not the rain) next week as we look forward to arguably the best Flat meeting of the season.
Stay tuned for all the latest news and reaction from today's confirmations, which includes the brilliant clash between Ombudsman and Daryz in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
There's also a full slate of entries for Wednesday's Royal Ascot card due at noon, so grab a cup of tea and stay tuned for more.