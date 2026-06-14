Red-hot Roger Varian has Ray Dawson believing his 'big boy' Gold Cup hope can finally provide Group 1 breakthrough

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Ray Dawson says he is "itching" to put a Group 1 win next to his name and the red-hot form of the Roger Varian stable means confidence is growing that Rahiebb can be his breakthrough horse in Thursday's Gold Cup .

Dawson and Rahiebb failed by a neck to win last season's St Leger but they will have the chance to turn the tables on Scandinavia, who edged them out in a Classic thriller at Doncaster in September, when they renew their rivalry at Royal Ascot.

Varian, who trains Rahiebb for owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, has hit top gear at an ideal time as Royal Ascot approaches. The Newmarket trainer has a 28 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight and Dawson likes what he has seen from his Gold Cup partner in recent days.