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Rayif to miss St James's Palace clash with Bow Echo and Gstaad after spiking mild fever on eve of Royal Ascot
Rayif has been ruled out of the clash of the Guineas winners in Tuesday's St James's Palace Stakes and was the major absentee among the day one declarations for Royal Ascot.
The Aga Khan Studs' homebred defeated Puerto Rico in last month's French version of the 2,000 Guineas, and was generally an 8-1 shot to come out on top against Bow Echo and Gstaad.
Nemone Routh, racing manager to the Aga Khan Studs in France, said: "It's nothing serious but he didn't really eat much overnight and he's got a mild fever this morning. We didn't feel like we could put him on a trip over to Britain this evening, so we took the view that we wouldn't declare him.
"We don't think it's anything serious but it's just fallen at the wrong time. He's been in great form and he worked brilliantly."
Alongside his half-sister Rayevka, who heads to the King Charles III Stakes, Rayif had been set to represent Francis Graffard on day one of a meeting where France's champion trainer expects to saddle double figures for the first time.
The son of Sea The Moon burst on to the scene as a two-year-old, handing a two-and-a-half length defeat to the Joseph O'Brien-trained Andab in the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin at Deauville in August before rounding off his juvenile season when third to Puerto Rico in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.
Plans to reappear in April's Prix de Fontainebleau were derailed during a quiet spell for some of Graffard's runners, but Rayif shrugged off the lack of a prep when powering home in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains on ground which connections had feared would be much softer than ideal.
As for future targets, Routh said: "I think the plan is, assuming he recovers quickly, he will be rerouted to the Prix Jean Prat [over seven furlongs on July 12], ahead of a potential challenge in the Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques le Marois."
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