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Ranked: the top ten biggest-priced upsets at Royal Ascot this century
There have been some huge shocks at the royal meeting in recent years
Royal Ascot has produced some of the most memorable moments in Flat racing history, but few are remembered quite like the rank outsiders. From Group 1 surprises to handicap shocks, these are the ten biggest-priced winners at the royal meeting this century.
8= Witch Hunter (50-1)
Buckingham Palace Stakes, 2023
The Richard Hannon-trained Witch Hunter had shown smart form in valuable handicaps but few expected him to land this Royal Ascot handicap. Produced late by Jamie Spencer, he swooped from off the pace to deny Croupier and provide a shock ending to the meeting's penultimate day.
8= The Ridler (50-1)
The Richard Fahey-trained The Ridler had shown ability on his first three starts, having won one of them, but looked up against it in a strong Norfolk Stakes. Paul Hanagan's mount joined the 7-4 favourite Walbank with half a furlong to run before finishing strongly to win by a length and three-quarters, causing one of the biggest two-year-old upsets seen at the meeting.
8= Nijoom Dubai (50-1)
Making only her third start, the Mick Channon-trained filly sprang a major surprise in the Albany Stakes. Jamie Spencer timed his challenge perfectly as Nijoom Dubai swept past more fancied rivals to score at odds of 50-1, having only been placed on her first two starts at Newbury and Folkestone.
6= Reshoun (66-1)
The Ian Williams-trained stayer looked to have plenty on his plate in a 19-runner Ascot Stakes. However, Reshoun led with a furlong to run and the line came just in time to see him beat the Willie Mullins-trained M C Muldoon by a short head and reward those who backed him at 66-1.
6= Cosmic Sun (66-1)
The King George V Stakes has produced future stars such as Brown Panther and Hukum, but for Cosmic Sun this was the highlight of his 42-race career. Richard Fahey's stayer outran his odds in spectacular fashion, giving Hanagan a memorable success in one of the meeting's most fiercely contested handicaps.
4= Rashabar (80-1)
Rashabar had finished third and second on his first two starts but broke his maiden with a Group 2 shock in the Coventry. The Brian Meehan-trained colt provided Billy Loughnane with a first winner at the royal meeting when holding on by a nose. Rashabar was retired this week, with stallion opportunities being explored.
4= Khaadem (80-1)
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes, 2023
Perhaps one of the most astonishing Group 1 results. Khaadem was a rank outsider in this sprint, but Jamie Spencer conjured one of his trademark rides, leaving the seven-year-old's 80-1 success as one of Royal Ascot's biggest top-level shocks. He proved it was no fluke when landing the same race at 14-1 the following year.
3 Flashmans Papers (100-1)
A winner at triple-figure odds is rare, let alone at Royal Ascot. Trained by John Best, Flashmans Papers outran all expectations in the Windsor Castle Stakes under Steve Drowne, winning by half a length from Bushranger. Before that success, Flashmans Papers had run only twice in maidens, finishing third on both occasions.
1= Valiant Force (150-1)
Valiant Force etched his name into Royal Ascot folklore with a famous success at the joint-biggest price of any Royal Ascot winner. The Adrian Murray-trained colt made the running for the group on the far side under Rossa Ryan and was always doing enough to score by a length and a quarter.
1= Nando Parrado (150-1)
The benchmark for Royal Ascot shocks. Sent off at 150-1 after finishing fifth on his debut, Nando Parrado was dismissed by almost everyone before the Coventry Stakes. Clive Cox's colt had other ideas, however, surging clear under Adam Kirby to record one of the most remarkable results the meeting has witnessed.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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