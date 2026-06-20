Ranked: Ryan Moore's seven rides on the final day as he approaches his Royal Ascot century

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Ryan Moore is on course to finish Royal Ascot as the meeting's leading jockey after a superb week in the saddle, recording six winners to take his overall tally at the royal meeting to 98.

His victories aboard Mission Central, Victorious, Enceladus, Scandinavia, Precise and Causeway further strengthened his position at the top of the standings and underlined his continued dominance on racing's biggest stage.

Already the most successful active rider in Royal Ascot history, Moore stands just two winners away from reaching the landmark of 100 successes at the meeting, a milestone few jockeys have come close to achieving.

With a full book of rides on the final day, Moore will have further opportunities to add to his remarkable record as he looks to cap another memorable week at Ascot.

Race: Jersey Stakes (4.20)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 16-1

A competitive 17-runner Jersey Stakes has often produced its share of surprises, with three winners returned at odds of 25-1 or bigger in the last seven editions.

Ryan Moore partners Neolithic, who has shown progressive form this season. The colt finished third on his return before a success over seven furlongs, and followed that effort with another solid third when stepped up to a mile behind Causeway.

Connections now reach for blinkers for the first time in an attempt to unlock further improvement, and the headgear could prove a significant factor in a race where fine margins often decide the outcome.

Neolithic is also notable as Ryan Moore's chosen mount ahead of stablemate Dorset, a decision that is likely to attract plenty of attention given the strength of the Ballydoyle team.

What Moore says: "He comes into this off the back of placing in the Tetrarch Stakes. The winner, Causeway, won well at Ascot at Friday, so that’s working out well, and I think he’ll have every chance back down in trip. It looks quite a hot race and we might not be one of the favourites, but he’s solid."

Neolithic 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Golden Gates Stakes Handicap (5.35)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 16-1

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore are searching for a first success in this contest, which was introduced to the Royal Ascot programme in 2020.

Amadeus Mozart arrives with questions to answer after three starts this season. He made an encouraging return when second at Newmarket, but has been well held on both subsequent appearances and will need to leave those efforts behind.

The horses, however, who took those most recent races have achieved notable success this season and that offers hope that his current mark of 96 may underestimate his ability.

The son of Wootton Bassett remains lightly raced, having made just a single start at two, when making a winning debut at the expense of Dorset. Connections will be hoping a return to that level of promise can see him emerge as a major contender in a race that often favours horses with plenty in hand from the handicapper.

What Moore says: "He's a nice son of Wootton Bassett. He’s going back in trip having finished second to Endorsement in a Listed race at Leopardstown last time. He’s a likeable horse who should go well over this distance on better ground."

Amadeus Mozart 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Wokingham Stakes (5.00).

Trainer: Harry Charlton

Best odds: 14-1

Two from two for Ryan Moore, Completely Random won a Listed race at Lingfield in January to showcase his talent. Two lesser runs since switched back to the turf this season but this Havana Grey colt has now dropped to a mark of 98.

That handicap mark of 98 was what the five-year-old ran from in the same race last year when fifth of 28 when coming from off the pace. With Moore now on board, this horse can find the improvement to knock on the door of the winner's enclosure in this 28-runner contest

In first-time cheekpieces this horse has a solid chance at a double-figure price for a jockey who won this in 2022 with Rohaan.

What Moore says: "He's a nice grey that I’ve won twice on over this trip, albeit on the all-weather. He was also fifth in the Wokingham off the same mark last year, so he’s proven he can get involved."

Completely Random 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Harry Charlton

Race: Hardwicke Stakes (3.05)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 9-2

Jan Brueghel: won last month's Ormonde Stakes at Chester Credit: Getty Images

Aidan O'Brien will be looking to regain his Hardwicke Stakes crown after wins in this contest with Broome (2022) and Idaho (2017) in the last ten years. Ryan Moore was only aboard Broome but was also aboard Crystal Ocean in 2018 for Sir Michael Stoute.

Jan Brueghel has been in good form this season. He won the Ormonde Stakes at Chester by two and a half lengths before finishing second to Bay City Roller in the Coronation Cup, a race where many market-leaders failed to fire.

How he will recover from Epsom's exertions is the main concern, with mixed results so far this week from other runners. As well as that, his only other visit to Ascot resulted in the lowest finish of his career.

The Galileo colt will be among the market leaders but may find one too good.

What Moore says: "He had a few options this week and I thought he’d have to be respected in whatever he ran in. He and Lambourn ran in the Coronation Cup, which was a funny race with horses split across the track on really bad ground, so I wouldn’t read into that too much. While those the conditions were tough, they wouldn’t be running here if they hadn’t come out of that race fine. It looks like another good renewal of the Hardwicke, and it will take some winning."

Jan Brueghel 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Queen Alexandra Stakes (6.10).

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 4-1

Illinois (left) beaten by Scandinavia in the 2025 Goodwood Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker

Runner-up in last year's Gold Cup behind Trawlerman, Illinois returns to Ascot having been one of the leading stayers in training last season.

The son of Galileo produced a solid effort on his next start when second at Goodwood, narrowly failing to concede 14lb to Scandinavia, but his form has tailed off since being campaigned over shorter distances.

He was unable to land a blow in last week's Coronation Cup, fading from contention before the race had fully developed. Connections pointed to the ground as a contributing factor, with Aidan O'Brien hopeful of an improved display under more suitable conditions.

Illinois now drops in class and steps back up in trip in a bid to rediscover his best form. While he has plenty to prove on recent evidence, his staying credentials and past exploits suggest it may be premature to write him off.

O'Brien is seeking a first victory in this contest for a decade and faces a formidable challenge from Willie Mullins, who is bidding for a fourth success in the race in the last ten years.

What Moore says: "He also ran in that messy Epsom race [Coronation Cup]. You can put a line through that, and I think this will suit him better. He was second to Trawlerman in the Gold Cup last year and was a consistent performer in Group company last season."

Illinois 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Race: Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (3.40)

Trainer: Noriyuki Hori

Best odds: 9-2

Japanese raider Satono Reve (right) takes on Australian challenger Joliestar

Satono Reve returns to Ascot from Japan to go one place further than he managed last season. Going down by half a length to French challenger Lazzat, he will not face that rival this year, instead facing Australian rival Joliestar.

A two-time Group 1 winner in Japan, Satono Reve is taking the same route as last season after finishing second to Ka Ying Rising at Sha Tin in April.

The foreign sprint challengers potentially come into races like this with better form than the home contingent and the market sees it that way, with Satono Reve second favourite.

What Moore says: "The Japanese raider was second in this race last year and he was a little unfortunate. He's been over to Hong Kong; he's a Group 1 winner in Japan and has run some blinding races behind Ka Ying Rising. If he brings his best form, he's going to be right there with every chance. The Australian contenders look strong this year, with Joliestar the standout, so it's going to be a hard race, but at least he's been there, he's proven at the track, and if he brings his best form, he's right there."

Satono Reve 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Noriyuki Hori

Race: Norfolk Stakes (2.30)

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Best odds: 9-4

Aidan O'Brien has a fine record in the juvenile contests this week winning the Coventry Stakes, Queen Mary Stakes and a second in the Albany Stakes.

Ryan Moore and O'Brien teamed up last year to win the Norfolk Stakes with Charles Darwin at 8-13 but that was the first time the two had combined since 2017.

Carry The Flag comes into the race with really strong form, he was beaten on his debut on soft ground before stepping forward to win at Naas beating yesterday's Albany second Sun Goddess.

His most eye-catching performance came the last day at the Curragh when looking to have Tuesday's Coventry winner Great Barrier Reef in trouble before fading in the final furlong. That was over six furlongs and he will appreciate the step back to five furlongs on a stiff track. He's expected to go off favourite for the race.

What Moore says: "He’s a fast colt. He ran a good race second time at Naas, and then he was second to Great Barrier Reef at the Curragh. That piece of form has worked out nicely given the winner followed up in the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday."

Carry The Flag 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

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