Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Wednesday morning . . .

The big story: leading Queen Mary hope ruled out

Born To Rock, who was as short as 4-1 second favourite for the Queen Mary Stakes (2.30 ), has been ruled out of the opening contest on day two of Royal Ascot.

She had been prominent in the betting for the 5f Group 2 ever since a dazzling debut success at Yarmouth last month.

However, the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained juvenile will not run after being withdrawn from the race on Wednesday morning due to a bad scope.

The Queen Mary betting is headed by impressive Nottingham winner Beautiful Diamond at 100-30, with Relief Rally at 5-1 ahead of 9-1 chances Midnight Affair and Got To Love A Grey.

A field of 26 will go to post in the Queen Mary after the Ado McGuinness-trained Tiger Belle was also scratched after scoping badly on Tuesday.

Posted at 8.25am

Going update: conditions could quicken with dry weather forecast

The going at Ascot on both tracks remains the same for the opening day following a dry night, but conditions could quicken slightly with a mainly dry day forecast.

It is good, good to soft in places on the round course and good on the straight track, which came after a deluge of rain on Tuesday morning, but there is only a small chance of an isolated shower at the Berkshire course on Wednesday and temperatures could reach 24C.

Speaking at 8.10am, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've been dry since yesterday and the forecast we've been given is for a dry day, with only a small chance of the odd, isolated shower.

"There's a chance the going may dry up slightly. The rain we had yesterday did turn out to be helpful for the start of the meeting and we're happy with where the track is at."

Posted at 8.25am

Watch: Good Morning Royal Ascot

Non-runners: day two absentees

2.30: 5 Born To Rock, 28 Tiger Belle

3.05: 8 Al Agaila

5.00: 1 Migration

Today's top Royal Ascot offers: get £120 in free bets

£40 in free bets for Royal Ascot. New Sky Bet customers can place a bet on Royal Ascot and receive £40 in free bets.

New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets for horse racing only. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions and further T+Cs apply . 18+. Begambleaware.org .

Receive £40 in free bets when you stake a bet of at least £10 on Royal Ascot with Betfair.

Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply .

Get £40 in free bets with Paddy Power when you stake a £10 bet. Available to new customers on their first bet.

New customers only. 18+, play safe. Minimum £10 bet on Royal Ascot at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or more. Get £40 free bets. SMS verification required. Free bets awarded on qualifying bet settlement. Free bets valid on any sport except greyhound racing. Only deposits via cards will qualify. Apple Pay deposits excluded. 18+, begambleaware.org. Click for a complete list of T&Cs.

Read these next:

Cracking the Royal Ascot puzzle with David Jennings after a 14-1 winner on Tuesday

Royal Ascot tips 2023: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

