Queen Anne could still be on agenda for Damysus after 'things didn't really pan out for him' in Lockinge

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The classy Damysus could stay at a mile for his next outing despite finishing only sixth in the Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday.

The son of Frankel was just off the pace for most of the way before weakening to finish out of the frame behind convincing winner Notable Speech, who he could reoppose at Royal Ascot next month in the meeting’s traditional curtain-raiser, the Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes.

Before his Newbury reversal, Damysus had won the Group 3 Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket over nine furlongs, accounting for fellow Wathan Racing-owned runner King’s Gambit in impressive fashion by three and three quarter lengths.

At Newbury, Damysus was tackling less than that trip for the first time since his juvenile days, when he won on his debut over seven furlongs at Southwell in December 2024.

Joint-trainer John Gosden said: “Damysus was tackling Group 1 milers for the first time at Newbury, which is a strong division, but he was done no favours by his outside draw in stall ten. It meant James Doyle could not tuck in behind the others, and he was rather out on the wing the whole way.“

Damysus (third right) finishes sixth in the Lockinge Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Sent off a well-backed 18-5 second favourite at Newbury, Damysus was eased to 20-1 (from 4) by most bookmakers for the Queen Anne after his defeat, coming home six and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

Gosden added: “Damysus is in at Royal Ascot and we’ll see how we go. He’s come out of the race in good shape and we could stick at a mile as things didn’t really pan out for him at Newbury.“

The Gosdens also have Newbury absentee Field Of Gold in the Queen Anne, but he remains only a possible runner at Royal Ascot as he recovers from a respiratory infection.

Queen Anne Stakes, Royal Ascot, June 16

William Hill: 9-4 Notable Speech, 6 More Thunder, Opera Ballo, 8 Zeus Olympios, 10 Field Of Gold, 12 Docklands, 14 Lake Forest, 16 Minnie Hauk, The Lion In Winter, 20 Cercene, Damysus, 25 bar.

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