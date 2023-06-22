Your one-stop shop for Royal Ascot news on Thursday morning . . .

Market movers: punters attracted to Classic form

Caernarfon brings Classic form into the Hampton Court Stakes (5.35 ) on the third day of Royal Ascot and punters have latched on to her chances going against the males.

The Jack Channon-trained filly has been cut into 8-1 (from 11) for the Group 3 contest over 1m2f, for which she is well treated at the weights.

Having finished fourth in the 1,000 Guineas, she found plenty of improvement to finish a clear third in the Oaks at 40-1.

Caernarfon, the only filly in the Hampton Court, is top-rated on an official mark of 112 and if it was a handicap she would be giving away weight to all of her male rivals, yet instead she gets the 3lb sex allowance.

After a frustrating first day Frankie Dettori got on the board on Wednesday when winning the Queen's Vase on the well-backed Gregory.

He has a full book of rides on Thursday and two of them have been supported with Burglar 9-2 (from 11-2) for the King George V Stakes (3.05) and Quantum Impact 6-1 (from 7) for the Britannia Stakes (5.00).

Royal Ascot day three market movers

2.30 Elite Status 11-8 (from 6-5)

3.05 Burglar 9-2 (from 11-2); Tagabawa 11-2 (from 4)

4.20 Yibir 12-1 (from 14)

5.00 Quantum Impact 6-1 (from 7)

5.35 Caernarfon 8-1 (from 11)

6.10 Biggles 8-1 (from 11)

Going update: course watered to maintain conditions

The ground at Ascot remains good to firm on the straight course and good, good to firm in places on the round course following a dry night.

Conditions were changed to that description after the fifth race on Wednesday after a drying day with temperatures of 25C.

The course was watered after racing with 4mm applied to the straight course and 3mm on the downhill section of the round course.

The forecast for day three is generally dry and warm with the odd scattered shower.

Speaking at 8.05am, clerk of the course Chris Stickels said: "We've got drying conditions on the whole. Today we're forecast a generally dry day - sunny, warm and 27C - and the small chance of an isolated shower, and that's the forecast for the rest of the week, with temperatures up to 28/29C on Saturday.

"The jockeys were very happy with conditions yesterday, describing the ground as lovely."

Stickels added a decision about any further watering would be made later in the day.

Non-runners: day three absentees

2.30 5 Hala Emaraaty

3.05 2 Gallerist

3.40 9 Luckin Brew

