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Royal Ascot
premium
Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot
Robbie Wilders with his race-by-race guide to the summer spectacular
Tuesday
Charlie Appleby heads into the Queen Anne with a superb hand, and William Buick was in an enviable position having to choose between Notable Speech and Opera Ballo.
Notable Speech burst on to the scene when running away with the 2,000 Guineas two seasons ago and has since plundered another four Group 1 mile races around the world, returning to home shores with a dominant victory in the Lockinge last month.
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more inRoyal Ascot
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more inRoyal Ascot
- 'He should be overlooked at your peril' - odds-compilers mark your card for Royal Ascot
- Royal Ascot going changes to good to firm, good in places as watering continues
- 'It would be the pinnacle' - Robert Havlin eyes up his sweetest moment in 35-year career on Gold Cup contender 'in great form'
- Red-hot Roger Varian has Ray Dawson believing his 'big boy' Gold Cup hope can finally provide Group 1 breakthrough
- Tom Segal's 66-1 best bet for Royal Ascot has been smashed up on Sunday - but he still thinks the revised odds are too big