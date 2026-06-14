Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot

Tuesday

2.30 Queen Anne Stakes (1m)

Charlie Appleby heads into the Queen Anne with a superb hand, and William Buick was in an enviable position having to choose between Notable Speech and Opera Ballo.

Notable Speech burst on to the scene when running away with the 2,000 Guineas two seasons ago and has since plundered another four Group 1 mile races around the world, returning to home shores with a dominant victory in the Lockinge last month.