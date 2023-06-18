Previews and tips for all 35 races at Royal Ascot

Tuesday

2.30 Queen Anne Stakes (1m)

Baaeed’s retirement to stud was always destined to leave a major void in the mile division and Modern Games is proving an able if less glamorous deputy.

Since the son of Dubawi chased home Baaeed in the Sussex Stakes last July, his record in Group/Grade 1s over a mile reads 12121, and his Lockinge success rubber-stamped his credentials as the best British miler.