Peak ITV Racing audiences for Royal Ascot up 14 per cent on 2025 while streaming views of meeting almost double

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ITV Racing's viewing figures for Royal Ascot have shown that rising interest in Flat racing's biggest festival is not restricted to those who physically attend, with a 14 per cent increase on peak audiences across the week compared to the previous year.

The channel's peak audience broke the one million mark on each of the first four days, something which none of the five live broadcasts at the meeting in 2025 achieved.

And in a reflection of the changing nature of the way people consume live events, streaming views of the meeting on ITVX almost doubled at 2.6m.

ITV viewing figures for Royal Ascot 2026

The biggest peak of the week came on Wednesday, when just over 1.2m tuned in for the Prince of Wales's Stakes showdown between Ombudsman, Minnie Hauk and Daryz, for once eclipsing the Ladies' Day audience built around Thursday's Gold Cup.

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Tuesday's average audience of 609,000 was the highest of the week, while ITV executives will be satisfied that the share of the viewing public tuning into Ascot remained pretty consistent across the week – and broadly on a par with last year – with Thursday's 10.5 per cent the lowest across the five days, and the 12.4 per cent on Tuesday the highest.

Wednesday's peak came very close to the 1.25m reported for the Derby earlier in June, an event which took place on a Saturday when much of Britain was experiencing wet weather.

Ascot reported ticket and hospitality sales up, with more than 7,000 extra people through the gates contributing to a bumper attendance of 295,000 over the five days.

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