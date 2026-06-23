Ombudsman is certainly one of the elite horses around - but crowning him the best horse in the world could be a stretch

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Trying to crown the best horse in the world is not only hard due to the different divisions but because we need to factor in the circumstances that lead to a runner producing its best.

We do know that an official BHA rating of 132 makes Ombudsman the highest-rated horse in the world, and the Racing Post Rating of 133 he achieved for his Prince of Wales’s Stakes victory is the second-highest figure recorded by any runner on a British racecourse since Frankel.

Ombudsman’s RPR of 133 is also the highest produced over a mile and a quarter in Britain since Baaeed was given a rating of 136 for his Juddmonte victory in 2022. That obviously makes him the standout performer in his division, but can he be called the best in the world if he needs certain conditions to produce his optimum performance?

Ombudsman's RPR of 133 is the second-highest figure recorded on a British racecourse since Frankel Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is worth noting that Ombudsman’s two best RPRs have come over a mile and quarter on fast ground at Ascot in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes; on both occasions he produced a figure of 130-plus (130 and 133). He has not got within 7lb of his peak away from Ascot, with his best the 126 he received for thumping Delacroix in last year’s Juddmonte.

So is he the best horse in the world when given a suitably strong pace to aim at on quick ground over a mile and a quarter at Ascot? Quite possibly, but he had those conditions in last year’s Champion Stakes over the same course and distance and could not beat Calandagan, who has since won two Group 1s and is officially rated just 2lb inferior by the BHA.

Ombudsman is certainly one of the best horses around, but I wouldn’t be at all surprised if his mark of 132 were considered to be a touch high when the panel meet up to decide the Longines World's Best Racehorse Rankings next month.

Read more:

Ombudsman rated best horse in the world by BHA handicapper after Ascot romp as Thady Gosden says 'you would not know he's had a race'

Where does Ombudsman rank among the Godolphin greats?

'I've not ridden a middle-distance horse with a turn of foot like him' - William Buick in awe of almighty Ombudsman

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