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'Not one of my finest rides' - How Bow Echo bailed Billy Loughnane out of trouble in a messy St James's Palace
Not one of my finest rides.
That was the verdict from Billy Loughnane after Bow Echo bailed the rising star of the weighing room out of trouble in a pulsating St James's Palace Stakes.
The opening day highlight of Royal Ascot well and truly lived up to its billing as Bow Echo, last month’s brilliant 2,000 Guineas winner, attempted to extend his unbeaten sequence in a renewal of his rivalry with Gstaad, the Irish 2,000 Guineas victor who was two and three-quarter lengths inferior at Newmarket.
But winning at the top is rarely straightforward and that is often true at the royal meeting. Billy and Bow found a way, but it wasn't pretty.
An awkward start
Loughnane admitted after the race that he was reluctant to go to the rail from stall two, with chief rival Gstaad drawn up his inside and the dangerous Talk Of New York outside in three.
The result was a messy beginning, with Power Blue, Puerto Rico and Talk Of New York all ridden tight and forwards to find their slot. Ryan Moore allowed Gstaad to edge left into the pack and squeezed Bow Echo back into fourth. The early move resulted in Moore being handed a three-day suspension for careless riding.
Puerto Rico and Power Blue powered on, Talk Of New York on their tails and Bow Echo fractionally wider.
Wide on the turn
Loughnane had little choice but to go wide turning for home, probably wider than ideal as William Buick angled for his own run on Talk Of New York.
Bow Echo was at least travelling powerfully under his 20-year-old rider, but he had daylight. Maybe too much, too soon.
More worryingly, he had a problem on his inside.
A long straight
While Bow Echo went wide, Gstaad benefited from the dream run up the inside of his stablemate Puerto Rico.
He had the rail. Bow Echo had daylight, and it can be a long way up that rising Ascot straight.
Loughnane sat and looked to his left, nervously. He sat some more. He looked some more. He found Gstaad and could wait no longer. Loughnane went into the driving position on his mount, only going for his whip at the furlong pole. There was a jink, a correction and a long final furlong, but he just did enough, prevailing by a short head from the rallying Gstaad.
It was not pretty. But it was a fifth straight success for one of the season's star players.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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