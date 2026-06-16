No rain overnight at Royal Ascot and the ground could get a little quicker before the start of racing

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Ascot stayed dry overnight and punters were warned on Tuesday morning that the ground could quicken slightly ahead of the start of the royal meeting.

There appears little prospect of significant rain across the five days of the fixture and further watering is possible on Tuesday night.

"We've been dry overnight and we're good to firm, good in places at the minute," clerk of the course Chris Stickels told the Racing Post at 6.30am.

"I won't say that's what it will be at the start of racing. There is no rain forecast and, as I've said previously, I am expecting to change it to good to firm all over today but when that happens depends on how overcast it is this morning and whether it dries a bit before racing. That is quite a few hours away.

"I couldn't be happier with the ground. It's beautiful."

Chris Stickels: "I couldn't be happier with the ground. It's beautiful." Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Assessing the prospects for the rest of the week, Stickels said: "The forecast is generally dry and warm. There might be the outside chance of a shower tomorrow but it's not going to amount to anything that would change what we would do.

"I did see there's the odd chance of a thundery shower towards the end of the week but that's not really giving us much cause for concern at the moment.

"We'll make a decision on watering late this afternoon."

The meeting starts with a bang today, when the best part of £3million in prize-money is on offer and three of the first four races are Group 1s.

Top-class miler Notable Speech bids to land his sixth Group or Grade 1 success in the opening Queen Anne Stakes (2.30).

Then speedy Australian sprinters Overpass and Asfoora take on American Affair, who won the King Charles III Stakes (3.40) for Scotland last year.

And the unbeaten Bow Echo, officially rated one of the best 2,000 Guineas winners this century, has a rematch with Newmarket runner-up Gstaad, who has since landed the Irish equivalent at the Curragh, in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.20).

"The fields are great and there is stellar international competition today," Stickels said. "It's really exciting."

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