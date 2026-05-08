'Nerve-wracking' 2,000 Guineas could turn into rewarding Royal Ascot for Jim Boyle

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Into The Sky is set to drop back in trip at Royal Ascot after his creditable fourth in the 2,000 Guineas behind Bow Echo.

At Newmarket last weekend, the colt was fulfilling a dream for Epsom trainer Jim Boyle, who was having his first runner in a Classic, and he outran his 18-1 odds.

Boyle said: "It was lovely to be involved in the whole build-up and have the excitement of having a Classic runner, but we didn't want to end up there for a day out. We had plenty of belief in him to go there for a reason and run a big race, and that's what he did.

"I've learned not to get too excited when a horse is front-running and you know what's in behind you. It was exciting, but I was tempering my enthusiasm. It was a nerve-racking day and it was thrilling to see him run as well as he did."

A winner over six and a half furlongs on his debut as a juvenile at Newbury before being part-purchased by Doreen Tabor, Into The Sky was only narrowly beaten in the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes at the same track afterwards, looking the winner for most of the six-furlong trip.

Into The Sky (right): is unlikely to run before Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

By Starman, who won the July Cup in 2021, Into The Sky is likely to be dropped in trip for his next start and is a 12-1 shot for the Commonwealth Cup on June 19. The Jersey Stakes over an extra furlong the following day is also under consideration.

Boyle said: "It would have been lovely to see him get a lead in the Guineas, but a few hours before the race the front-runner drawn next to him was made a non-runner. There were three incredibly good horses in front of him.

"He stuck at it all the way to the line, having done all the hard work, and it was as good a performance as we could have hoped for barring the dreams that you always have. He just about stayed, but I suspect you'll see him come back a bit on his next run.

"We may go straight to Royal Ascot, but it's still up for discussion and there aren't any firm plans. The two obvious races are the Commonwealth and Jersey. He's in the St James's Palace, but I suspect we're likely to avoid the stiff mile."

Commonwealth Cup (Ascot, June 19 )

Paddy Power: 4 Charles Darwin, 6 Albert Einstein, 10 Venetian Sun, 12 Coppull, Into The Sky, True Love, 14 Division, Samangan, Wise Approach, 16 Gstaad, Zanthos, 20 bar.

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