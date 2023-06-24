NBC at Ascot: when America's Olympic broadcaster gives the royal meeting the full star treatment

The expansion of NBC's racing coverage has been a huge boost to the sport in the United States.

And when the network takes its coverage on the road, it certainly throws plenty of star power at the broadcast, which reaches a crescendo on Saturday with four and a half hours of racing, fashion, food and the royal family beamed into millions of homes on the main NBC Channel.

Alongside main racing anchors Britney Eurton and Nick Luck, Steve Kornacki is universally known for his election analysis on NBC News but has expanded his role with the network to bring virtually anything related to numbers and probability to a wide audience.

A key presenter on the Today Show, which Americans have been waking up to for more than 70 years, Dylan Dreyer has spent the week roaming the racecourse in search of colours, tastes and sensations.

"This is one of my favourite things to cover and every year I look forward to it," says Dreyer, who is happy to chat while being attended to by make-up artist Jules Matthews, even as the Racing Post's Ed Whitaker takes behind-the-scenes photos in one of two NBC trucks in the Ascot broadcast compound.

"People at home don’t grasp just how special it is and that’s my role here; show you what the food is like; show you what the fashion is like, show you what folks are doing around here and make it truly authentic to England. My goal is to showcase to everybody and explain why I love it so much."

On Dreyer's to-do list will be to visit the Kentucky Derby-themed bar to sample Berkshire's finest mint julep, while her base by the tunnel under the cavernous grandstand is the only broadcast platform on the racecourse side.

"No matter if you’re into horseracing or the lifestyle behind it all, we’re bringing it all to you," says Dreyer. "You have Nick and Britney who live horseracing, so they can bring you that element and explain why you should be invested in these horses, the trainers and jockeys.

"And then you have Steve who just brings numbers to life. He talks odds and everyone knows him as the numbers guy. We bring him on the show all the time to talk numbers for the Superbowl or politics. People know him as the numbers guy and here he is breaking down things."

On Friday, Today Show viewers got to benefit from the precision timing that underpins everything at Ascot, with live pictures of the royal carriage procession taken in at the top of the 9am hour on the East Coast.

Eurton is certainly up for the challenge of broadcasting to an audience that may not all have come just for the horses, and believes the combination of broadcasting know-how and recognisable stars from outside the sport make a winning combination for the audience.

"In terms of covering this meeting, with our audience, we really want to share the glamour, the tradition and the storylines," says Eurton. "I think it's the stories that are really key for us on NBC.

"I think this week has been a standout for Royal Ascot, with the King getting his first winner at the royal meeting. How much do we love Frankie Dettori, especially in America and internationally?"

Eurton adds: "For those watching at home you really want to get across the excitement and how special this is. You look at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee, it’s a truly international race. Four different countries represented is really special."

One story that has resonated with Eurton more than any other was the victory of Crimson Advocate, and not just because the stars and stripes banner was top of the podium for trainer George Weaver.

Crimson Advocate's win was the emotional highlight of the week Credit: Mark Cranham

"You saying it actually gives me chills," said Eurton. "We all know how difficult it is to win a race, let alone a race across the pond and of this stature. It was just so special to see another American trainer show it can be done. Wesley Ward is obviously the pioneer and it was lovely to see Tepin and Mark Casse do it."

In one of the most emotional storylines of the week, George Weaver was accompanied by wife Cindy, less than 12 months on from suffering brain trauma when pinned to the ground by a horse.

Eurton says: "There’s so many other layers to that story, with his wife going through a terrible injury and for her to be here on site to witness it makes me emotional to even talk about it. We all know how much time and energy it tales to get a horse here but for her to travel and support her husband was on another level."

The royal family, the pageantry and the top-level sport has proved a winning combination with NBC's audience.

And as Dreyer observes, there's also a certain amount of wondering, just what is the deal with the clothes?

She says: "I do think they’re curious about it. I said on the Today Show yesterday: 'Okay we’re showing you all the people as they arrive here in their tops and tails, their dresses and their fancy hats.' But then I had to turn the camera round to show that the crew were wearing it all too."

Long may the world continue to be fascinated by Royal Ascot, and NBC be the team to bring the meeting to a significant part of it.

