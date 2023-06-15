Racing Post logo
'My Prospero is certainly the one I'm most looking forward to' - Marquand excited to take on Prince of Wales's big guns

My Prospero (Tom Marquand) beats Reach For The Moon (Frankie Dettori) in the Heron StakesSandown 19.5.22 Pic: Edward Whitaker
My Prospero: faces a host of Group 1 winners in the Prince of Wales's StakesCredit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Marquand believes the untapped potential of My Prospero gives him a major chance of improving past the established stars in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Even with the absence of Desert Crown, the day two highlight is shaping up to be the race of the week with Group 1 winners Adayar, Luxembourg and Bay Bridge in opposition to the William Haggas-trained four-year-old.

Last year's Champion Stakes provides the key formline to the Prince of Wales's with Bay Bridge holding a half-length advantage over Adayar with a further nose back to My Prospero, who took third from now-retired stablemate Baaeed, getting weight from his elders.

Andrew DietzReporter
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 18:00, 15 June 2023
