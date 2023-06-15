'My Prospero is certainly the one I'm most looking forward to' - Marquand excited to take on Prince of Wales's big guns

Tom Marquand believes the untapped potential of My Prospero gives him a major chance of improving past the established stars in Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Even with the absence of Desert Crown, the day two highlight is shaping up to be the race of the week with Group 1 winners Adayar, Luxembourg and Bay Bridge in opposition to the William Haggas-trained four-year-old.

Last year's Champion Stakes provides the key formline to the Prince of Wales's with Bay Bridge holding a half-length advantage over Adayar with a further nose back to My Prospero, who took third from now-retired stablemate Baaeed, getting weight from his elders.