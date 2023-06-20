Mawj to miss Tahiyra rematch in Coronation Stakes following setback

Mawj has been ruled out of her Royal Ascot rematch with Tahiyra in the Coronation Stakes on Friday following an unsatisfactory scope.

The three-year-old followed up two wins at Meydan this year with a half-length victory over Tahiyra in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket in May.

Tahiyra was odds-on to reverse the form, while Mawj was a general 3-1 chance to score at the royal meeting before Godolphin revealed she would not be declared.

"Mawj appeared quiet after exercising this morning and produced a dirty scope," trainer Saeed bin Suroor said on Tuesday. "She's coughing at the moment, so won't be able to run in the Coronation Stakes. It’s disappointing to miss Royal Ascot but we'll give her time to recover and we can hopefully look forward to the rest of the season."

Mawj won twice as a juvenile for Godolphin, including in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket. She finished second behind Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in the Albany Stakes at last year's Royal Ascot.

Tahiyra, who won the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her last start, will now face a maximum of seven rivals, including Meditate and the first two home in the Listed Michael Seely Memorial Fillies' Stakes, Sounds Of Heaven and Queen For You.

