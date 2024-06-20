- More
liveRoyal Ascot 2024: day three updates, going news, market movers and more - Gold Cup headlines Thursday's card
Summary
- Seven races on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday
- The feature race: the Gold Cup (4.25) featuring Kyprios
- Let us know who you fancy today by emailing us at liveblog@racingpost.com
Who can take on Kyprios in the Gold Cup?
Tom Segal believes Kyprios should prove a tough nut to crack in our feature race. It is hard to disagree.
"If Kyprios is the Kyprios of two years ago, he's going to take a lot of beating and the vibe coming out of Ballydoyle is that he is as good as ever," he said. "Vauban is extremely dangerous too if he stays the trip."
Members can find out who Pricewise put up for the race a few weeks ago, as well as his other selections here.
Early move for Ribblesdale contender Kalpana
We have a few short-priced favourites today – outside of the big handicaps (good luck with those) – and punters are keen to take on Godolphin's Diamond Rain in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45) with Kalpana.
BetMGM's UK director Sam Behar said: "Kalpana has been very strong in the market for the in-form Oisin Murphy. She's now 11-4 from 7-2 and is turning into a real gamble."
Punters also seem keen to take on Whistlejacket in the Norfolk and Kyprios in the Gold Cup.
"Whistlejacket has been all the rage for the Norfolk for a while, but the money has dried up recently and he's out to 6-5 from evens," added Behar. "Customers are keen to take on Kyprios, who is 11-8 (from 5-4)."
Who is leading the way on day three?
For lovers of narrative continuity, here are the standings after the opening two days:
Leading jockey
Oisin Murphy is on three winners after a double yesterday and has some great chances today, most notably Kalpana in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45). Ryan Moore comes next in the leaderboard with two successes.
Leading trainer
John and Thady Gosden have sent out two winners, as has Aidan O'Brien. The latter is an odds-on shot to be crowned leading trainer at the meeting and is sending out the big guns today, including Kyprios.
Ground too quick for Trueshan
Trueshan has been taken out of the Gold Cup (4.25) due to the ground, which was described as good to firm by clerk of the course Chris Stickels this morning following overnight watering.
Here is a list of all the other non-runners so far:
2.30 Evening Saigon
3.45 Forest Fairy
5.05 Bergamasco, Miletus
6.15 Awaal, Ropey Guest
Welcome to day three!
Time flies when you're having fun and it's hard to believe it's already day three of Royal Ascot.
We're set for another cracking afternoon of action headlined by the Gold Cup (4.25). Can Kyprios regain his crown or will champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins have the last laugh with Vauban?
We have three other Group races to look forward to kicking off with the Norfolk Stakes (2.30), which threw up a 150-1 winner last year, followed by the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45) and Hampton Court Stakes (5.40).
Who are your main fancies today? Let us know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.