liveRoyal Ascot 2024: day four updates, going news, market movers and more - Coronation Stakes headlines Friday's card
Going update
The ground at Ascot remains good to firm for Friday.
The track was watered overnight, with 5mm put on the round and straight course.
It is forecast to be sunny and dry through racing, with potential highs of 23C.
Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said on Friday morning: "There is no change. We're good to firm and we've watered 5mm overnight on the whole track. We're expecting another sunny day in the forecast today."
Non-runner news - Elite Status is out
Elite Status, one of the leading fancies for the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup, will not run on Friday due to a knocked joint.
He was a general 9-2 chance to land the big sprint having defeated some good opposition in his warm up at Newbury. He was bidding to give Karl Burke a third win at Royal Ascot this week.
Inisherin, also representing Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, has shortened to 2-1 since Elite Status' withdrawal.
Royal Ascot Friday non-runners
2.30
1 Elite Status (knocked joint)
3.45
2 Devoted Queen (tied up)
4.25
2 Teumessias Fox (going)
6 La Yakel (abscess)
5.05
30 Lou Lou's Gift (bad scope)
Today's action
It is something of a fabulous Friday with two Group 1 races, a cracking Albany and the King Edward VII Stakes, which is essentially the Derby of Royal Ascot. Here's what we've got:
2.30: Albany Stakes
3.05: Commonwealth Cup
3.45: Coronation Stakes
4.25: Duke of Edinburgh Stakes
5.05: Sandringham Stakes
5.40: King Edward VII Stakes
6.15: Palace of Holyrood Stakes
Welcome to Royal Ascot
Welcome back for another electric instalment of Royal Ascot action on Friday.
Whether you are in top hats or t-shirts, for the next eight hours this is the place to be for all the news, results, tips and gossip from the track.
It is James Stevens in the hot seat for the next two days, any fancies or thoughts do get in touch via liveblog@racingpost.com or my social media @JamesStevens180.