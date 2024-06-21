Going update

The ground at Ascot remains good to firm for Friday.

The track was watered overnight, with 5mm put on the round and straight course.

It is forecast to be sunny and dry through racing, with potential highs of 23C.

Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said on Friday morning: "There is no change. We're good to firm and we've watered 5mm overnight on the whole track. We're expecting another sunny day in the forecast today."