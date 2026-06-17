Legacy Link has come out of the Oaks 'in great shape' - but can she go one better in the Ribblesdale?

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Legacy Link is an eye-catching name heading the Ribblesdale Stakes betting after her fine runner-up effort in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom this month.

The last filly to win the Ribblesdale after making the frame in the Oaks was Magic Wand, who finished fourth at Epsom in 2018 behind Forever Together before scoring at Royal Ascot.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Go Go Boots managed fourth in this a year ago having brought up the rear behind Minnie Hauk at Epsom, while You Got To Me was fourth in both races in 2024.

Legacy Link, whose owners Juddmonte also run the Francis Graffard-trained Gilded Prize , is the only filly in the 12-strong line-up to have run in the Oaks, where the daughter of Dubawi had the majority of the field covered at the two-furlong pole before Thundering On pounced and quickened past her. She was nevertheless six lengths clear of the third.

John and Thady Gosden: trainers of Legacy Link Credit: Edward Whitaker

Legacy Link's joint-trainer Thady Gosden said: "Legacy Link ran a very good race on testing ground in the Oaks and has come out of that in great shape. A stiff mile and a half will play to her strengths on what is only her third start of the season.”

The Gosden stable has won the Ribblesdale five times, just one behind Aidan O'Brien's six victories. The Ballydoyle trainer has won the last three runnings and saddles Composing .

Coronet (2017), Star Catcher (2019), Frankly Darling (2020) and Loving Dream (2021) have delivered four wins in the past decade for the Gosdens, who first struck with Michita in 2008.

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Brilliant Star

She won well on her first two starts this season but was not suited by the track at Goodwood last time. The step up to a mile and a half should suit her well around Ascot.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Composing It just hasn't happened for her since the Moyglare last year, but we think this step up in trip might suit her. She ran in a Group 2 in France last time and we think she's improved since her run in France last time.

Richard Brown, adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Earth Shot

She was very impressive when winning her maiden at Newmarket and she really caught our attention that day. She ran a nice race behind Inis Mor at Goodwood and the winner franked the form when third in the French Oaks. The step up to a mile and a half should suit and she’s unexposed.

Earth Shot: a recent recruit for Wathnan Racing Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Johanna Walsh

She was impressive when winning a fillies' maiden at Leopardstown last time and the form has worked out well. It's a big step up in class but we think she'll enjoy this trip and fast ground.

Gary Coffey, racing manager to Newsells Park Stud, owners of Lady Roisia

She had an entry in the Oaks but Ralph [Beckett] opted to give her more time and we expect the track and trip to suit. She’s had a break since finishing third at Newbury and goes there fresher than some.

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