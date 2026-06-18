'Just when you think he's run out of miracles to perform, he raises the bar even higher' - how Aidan O'Brien became racing's supreme record-breaker

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Aidan O'Brien's feat of scoring his 100th Royal Ascot victory emphasises his status as the sport's all-time supreme record-breaker.

A statistical phenomenon, he has held the Royal Ascot trainers' record since surpassing Sir Michael Stoute's tally of 82 in 2023 and can now target Lester Piggott's overall record of 116.

O'Brien owes his record ten victories in the Gold Cup primarily to Yeats, the only horse to win it four times, and he also landed it twice with Kyprios.

Among the other contributors to his century was Rock Of Gibraltar, the official world champion of 2002 and one of his record nine winners of the St James's Palace Stakes. He is also the winningmost trainer of all time in the Coventry Stakes (12) and the Ribblesdale (six).

The highest-rated Flat horse he has ever trained was Hawk Wing (RPR 134), the world champion of 2003, but it was typically perverse of that colt that he flopped on his only appearance at the meeting, finishing sixth in the Queen Anne Stakes. He never ran again.

O'Brien is now seeking his record 14th Royal Ascot title since 2001, his best score at a meeting being seven when he equalled Sir Henry Cecil's post-war trainers' mark in 2016.

The overall trainers' record, which even he may struggle to beat, is nine by Frank Butters in 1934, helped twice by Felicitation, who had warmed up for his Gold Cup victory by winning the Churchill Stakes the previous day.

O'Brien has reached the stage where he has pulled off so many superlative achievements that he habitually extends records he has held for some time.

Already this year he has beaten his own records for the most wins in Classics in Ireland (57 – previous best 27 by Vincent O'Brien), Britain (50 including 12 in the Derby – previous best 40 by John Scott) and overall in Europe (121).

Among his individual training achievements, number one is his unique one-two-three in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Found, Highland Reel and Order Of St George in 2016.

Having improved his career Royal Ascot figures, he will target the Breeders' Cup record of 21 he currently shares with Bob Baffert when that meeting is held at Keeneland in October. Perhaps also feasible this year is an improvement to his 2017 world record of 28 Group/Grade 1 Flat wins by a trainer in one year.

That may be asking too much but, as with Willie Mullins, just when you think that Aidan O'Brien has run out of miracles to perform, he raises the bar even higher.

Read more from Royal Ascot:

'He looked like he’d never race again' - John Gosden hails 'extraordinary' Trawlerman after Gold Cup epic

'A plan well executed' for Fozzy Stack as Nola Soul provides trainer with Royal Ascot breakthrough

'Blimey, she's got a big engine' - brilliant Earth Shot brings relief for James Doyle

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