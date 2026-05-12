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John Gosden plots Sandown or Irish Group 1 as he revs up Ombudsman for Royal Ascot double
The high-class Ombudsman is set to warm up for Royal Ascot at either Sandown or the Curragh in the coming weeks before he makes his bid for back-to-back wins in the Prince of Wales's Stakes.
John and Thady Gosden are considering another crack at Sandown's Group 3 Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes with their five-year-old, who finished second to Almaqam in the 1m2f contest last year under a 3lb penalty.
However the Godolphin star also has an entry in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on May 24, which would be his first run in Ireland.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
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