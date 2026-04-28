Japanese dirt star Forever Young given surprise entry in Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

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Multiple Group 1 winner Forever Young was a surprise name among a plethora of high-class Japanese horses entered for Royal Ascot on Tuesday.

The five-year-old was rated third in the latest World’s Best Racehorse Rankings, having landed the Breeders' Cup Classic and a second Saudi Cup in the last six months and taken his earnings to nearly £25 million.

Forever Young has done all his racing on dirt, yet has been entered in the Prince of Wales's Stakes on the second day at Ascot, which would be his first start on turf.

Trainer Yoshito Yahagi said: “I've been thinking – and saying in public – that I should send Forever Young to a turf race in the future. His owner Susumu Fujita shares this feeling and the Prince of Wales’s Stakes is one of the turf-race options I should consider.

“It's very prestigious for a trainer to have a runner at Royal Ascot, while I think it's a very attractive idea to send Forever Young for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, although he has had an easy time since he returned from the Middle East."

Royal Ascot: the highlight of the summer Flat calendar Credit: Edward Whitaker

Shin Emperor and T O Password are other Japanese entries for the Prince of Wales's, the feature mile-and-a-quarter contest at the meeting which has also attracted Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Daryz and Ombudsman , who won the race last year.

Yahagi also trains Shin Emperor and said: "He'll have his next start in the Tenno Sho Spring at Kyoto on May 3. We'll see how he runs there and comes out of the race before deciding about Royal Ascot."

Prince of Wales's Stakes entries

Almaqam

Bay City Roller

Calandagan

Cercene

Cualificar

Damysus

Dancing Gemini

Daryz

Devil's Advocate

Expanded

Forever Young

Green Impact

Kalpana

Lambourn

Minnie Hauk

Mississippi River

Ombudsman

Royal Rhyme

Saddadd

See The Fire

Shin Emperor

Sosie

T O Password

The Lion In Winter

Prince of Wales Stakes (4.20 Ascot, June 17)

Coral: 2 Daryz, 7-2 Ombudsman, 5 Minnie Hauk, 6 Calandagan, 7 Forever Young, 9 Sosie, 10 Damysus, 12 Almaqam, Kalpana, Saddadd, 14 bar.

Strong international interest in Royal Ascot sprints

Japanese sprinters Ai Sansan and American Stage have been entered in the previous day's King Charles III Stakes , while compatriots Lugal , Satono Reve and T O Elvis are in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on the final afternoon.

Lugal was second in the Al Quoz Sprint last time and trainer Haruki Sugiyama said: “I started thinking about the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes as the race for Lugal before he ran in Dubai. I thought, if he runs well in the Al Quoz Sprint over the six-furlong straight course at Meydan, the six furlongs at Ascot should be suitable.

“Following his run at Meydan, me and his owner Yoshimasa Ema agreed that his next start should be the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes. I'm very excited to have my first runner at Royal Ascot, while I'm already becoming nervous as well.”

Australian trainer Chris Waller won the King Charles III with Nature Strip in 2022 and is aiming at the Queen Elizabeth II this year with Joliestar , who landed her fifth Group 1 success in the TJ Smith Stakes at Randwick this month.

Joliestar is owned by New Zealand-based Cambridge Stud, whose chief executive Henry Plumptre said: “She'll remain in Sydney until May 20, when she'll transfer to Melbourne for the flight to the UK on June 3. I gather from Chris that she'll have a five-furlong trial up the straight [at Flemington] a few days before she departs.

“While Joliestar won the Thousand Guineas over a mile, she's probably at her best around six or seven furlongs. Her current preparation in Sydney would be her best form to date and, barring a travel issue, she should arrive in the UK in great order to tackle the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

“It's always a challenge to fly a horse halfway around the world for a race, but international travel is very advanced now. We're hoping all goes well and she arrives safely at Charlie Hills’s yard in Lambourn on June 4. We're all looking forward to it immensely.”

Chris Waller greets Nature Strip after his Royal Ascot success Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Notable US entries for the meeting include the George Weaver-trained Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Cy Fair (King Charles III, Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes) and Wesley Ward's recent Turfway Park winner Outfielder (King Charles III).

American Affair has not run since winning last year's King Charles III but is reported on schedule to return in the Minster Stakes at York by trainer Jim Goldie, who said: "He had a public racecourse gallop at Musselburgh and he's come out of that well. The proof of the pudding will be in the eating. But he's never really disappointed yet."

Ascot's director of racing and public affairs Nick Smith was delighted by the interest from overseas and said: "It's a vintage international entry. We've been working on enhancing our global brand and appeal for 20 years.

"This year it's particularly strong and if all goes to plan with Masquerade Ball taking on Calandagan in a Japan Cup rematch in the King George, it will be one of the greatest international spectacles we've ever staged."

Royal Ascot international entries

*Not including Ireland and France

Japan

Ai Sansan (King Charles III)

American Stage (King Charles III and Jubilee)

Forever Young (Prince of Wales’s)

Lugal (Jubilee)

Satono Reve (Jubilee)

Shin Emperor (Prince of Wales’s)

TO Elvis (Jubilee)

TO Password (Prince of Wales’s)

US

Cy Fair (King Charles III, Commonwealth Cup and Coronation)

Outfielder (King Charles III and Commonwealth Cup)

Sandal’s Song (KIng Charles III and Commonwealth Cup)

Schwarzenegger (King Charles III)

Australia

Generosity (King Charles III and Jubilee)

Joliestar (King Charles III and Jubilee)

Lady Of Camelot (King Charles III and Jubilee)

Overpass (King Charles III and Jubilee)

Czech Republic

Jawwal (King Charles III)

Denmark

Great Wish (Jubilee)

Read more:

Japanese ace Forever Young stuns Bob Baffert hope to become first dual Saudi Cup winner - and owner already setting sights on a hat-trick

Arc hero Daryz returns better than ever with dazzling Prix Ganay triumph - and Royal Ascot lies in wait this summer

Royal Ascot here we come! Australian sprinter Joliestar tees up trip to Britain with fifth Group 1 win in TJ Smith Stakes

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