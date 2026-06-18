'I've not ridden a middle-distance horse with a turn of foot like him' - William Buick in awe of almighty Ombudsman

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

William Buick hailed Ombudsman as one of the best horses he has partnered after they stormed to a sensational victory in the Prince of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday.

The five-year-old was awarded a Racing Post Rating of 133, which makes him the second-best European horse since Frankel, who peaked at 143 in the Queen Anne and Juddmonte International in 2012.

The only horse to rate higher in the interim is Baaeed, who was champion miler but stretched out to ten furlongs for a figure of 136 in the same York race.