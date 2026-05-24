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Clifford Lee: 'I've never had a feeling like that - we'll be full of confidence going to Royal Ascot'
The top jockey thinks Venetian Sun will be hard to beat in the Commonwealth Cup after a dazzling win at Haydock
Clifford Lee has described Saturday's scintillating victory aboard Venetian Sun in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes as the best feeling he has ever had in a race, and will head to next month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot full of confidence that she can maintain her unbeaten record over six furlongs.
Venetian Sun handed Lee the first Group 1 win of his career when landing last season's Prix Morny at Deauville, but she was on a recovery mission at Haydock after failing to stay a mile in the 1,000 Guineas.
- 'On that performance I wouldn't swap her for anything else' - Venetian Sun hot Commonwealth Cup favourite after stunning sprint return
- ANALYSIS: Venetian Sun is the most impressive three-year-old sprinter I've seen this year - it will take something special to stop her at Royal Ascot
Relishing the return to six furlongs, Lee was able to sit and wait as Venetian Sun came back on to the bridle approaching the final furlong before unleashing his partner for a three-length success over Division.
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Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
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