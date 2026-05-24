Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:37 KelsoHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:37 KelsoHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Royal Ascot
premium

Clifford Lee: 'I've never had a feeling like that - we'll be full of confidence going to Royal Ascot'

The top jockey thinks Venetian Sun will be hard to beat in the Commonwealth Cup after a dazzling win at Haydock

Clifford Lee: getting more and more opportunities with Karl Burke
Clifford Lee: "Everyone will be full of confidence going to Ascot"Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Clifford Lee has described Saturday's scintillating victory aboard Venetian Sun in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes as the best feeling he has ever had in a race, and will head to next month's Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot full of confidence that she can maintain her unbeaten record over six furlongs. 

Venetian Sun handed Lee the first Group 1 win of his career when landing last season's Prix Morny at Deauville, but she was on a recovery mission at Haydock after failing to stay a mile in the 1,000 Guineas.

Relishing the return to six furlongs, Lee was able to sit and wait as Venetian Sun came back on to the bridle approaching the final furlong before unleashing his partner for a three-length success over Division. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRoyal Ascot

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers
more inRoyal Ascot
more inBetting offers