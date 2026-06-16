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Royal Ascottoday
16:20 Ascot
premium

'I've laid an even £5,000, an even £2,000, another £2,000, loads of £1,000 bets - we want Bow Echo beaten!'

David Jennings sees bookies - with one notable exception - on the ropes on the opening day of Royal Ascot

Ray Mulvaney: "We're delighted to be sponsoring the gate"
Bookmaker Ray Mulvaney has a bonanza in the opening Queen Anne won by 50-1 shot Ten Bob TonyCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)
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Geoff Banks was being his usual belligerent self. One of the betting ring's most familiar faces is always great value with his tongue and, in fairness, he was offering great value on Gstaad, too. He was putting his money where his mouth was. Everyone else around him was going 9-4, some 2-1, but his board was flashing firm at 5-2. It never budged, not even as the six runners were loading. 

"If you put £20 on Gstaad at 5-2, you know what you get back? Nothing. Even if he hitched a lift with the ambulance, he still wouldn't win," Banks said with the sort of certainty which makes me think he had seen the race already and those of us about to watch the most eagerly anticipated St James's Palace Stakes in ages were merely getting a look at the replay. 

Wait, there was more. 

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Deputy Ireland editor

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