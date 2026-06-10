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Royal Ascot
premium

'I've had a hell of a time competing here' - Henry Dwyer granted British licence and hoping Asfoora can strike again at Royal Ascot

Al Shaqab and Amo Racing supplement sprinter for King Charles III Stakes at a cost of £46,000

The King Charles III Stakes won by Asfoora and Oisin Murphy for trainer Henry Dwyer (right)
The King Charles III Stakes won by Asfoora and Oisin Murphy for trainer Henry Dwyer (right)Credit: Patrick McCann
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Henry Dwyer is confident next week's King Charles III Stakes (3.40) at Royal Ascot presents the perfect opportunity for three-time Group 1-winning sprinter Asfoora to bounce back following a challenging start to the season.

The trainer was granted a permanent licence to have runners in Britain in his own name by the BHA on Wednesday and will have even more reason to celebrate if his stable flagbearer regains her crown on Tuesday, having won by a length in 2024.

If she is to do so, the seven-year-old will have to improve on her two outings last month, when she finished down the field in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket and Temple Stakes at Haydock when Lemos de Souza was listed as her trainer.

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