- More
'I’ve been beaten by two of the best trainers in the world and I want to beat them next time' - Bjorn Baker targets Royal Ascot return for Overpass
Bjorn Baker has vowed to come back to Royal Ascot with Overpass after the Australian sprinter suffered a narrow defeat in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes on his first appearance in Britain.
The seven-year-old, who was sent off 100-30 favourite for the £700,000 sprint, held the lead up the middle of the track inside the final half-furlong, but was caught late on by the fast-finishing Mission Central and runner-up Rayevka.
Baker said: "I’ve been beaten by two of the best trainers in the world in Aidan O’Brien and Francis Graffard and, I tell you what, I want to beat them next time. We love to try in Australia and we love the underdog. We’ll get back, trust me. I haven't bought this hat for nothing."
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRoyal Ascot
Last updated
- 'Every time I looked at her owners we'd both start to cry' - delight for seven-horse trainer after excellent King Charles III Stakes run
- 'Not one of my finest rides' - How Bow Echo bailed Billy Loughnane out of trouble in a messy St James's Palace
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 17 at Royal Ascot
- 'He can be a major player' - Paul Kealy is backing Jamie Spencer to weave his magic as he picks out seven selections for day two
- 'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target
- Harry Kane boosted to 66-1 to score or assist in England vs Croatia
- Best England World Cup betting offers: get up to £200+ in free bets and odds boosts
- 'Every time I looked at her owners we'd both start to cry' - delight for seven-horse trainer after excellent King Charles III Stakes run
- 'Not one of my finest rides' - How Bow Echo bailed Billy Loughnane out of trouble in a messy St James's Palace
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, June 17 at Royal Ascot
- 'He can be a major player' - Paul Kealy is backing Jamie Spencer to weave his magic as he picks out seven selections for day two
- 'He's well capable of winning a big one' - Tom Segal reckons the Gosdens are in for a massive day at Royal Ascot
- France vs Senegal: get 50-1 for a goal to be scored plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- Best Royal Ascot day two betting offers: get £700+ in free bets for Wednesday's racing
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: get 66-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot on target
- Harry Kane boosted to 66-1 to score or assist in England vs Croatia
- Best England World Cup betting offers: get up to £200+ in free bets and odds boosts