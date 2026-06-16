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Royal Ascottoday
15:40 Ascot
premium

'I’ve been beaten by two of the best trainers in the world and I want to beat them next time' - Bjorn Baker targets Royal Ascot return for Overpass

Overpass (white silks) finishes a close third in the King Charles III Stakes
Overpass (white silks) finishes a close third in the King Charles III StakesCredit: AFP via Getty Images
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Bjorn Baker has vowed to come back to Royal Ascot with Overpass after the Australian sprinter suffered a narrow defeat in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes on his first appearance in Britain. 

The seven-year-old, who was sent off 100-30 favourite for the £700,000 sprint, held the lead up the middle of the track inside the final half-furlong, but was caught late on by the fast-finishing Mission Central and runner-up Rayevka.

Baker said: "I’ve been beaten by two of the best trainers in the world in Aidan O’Brien and Francis Graffard and, I tell you what, I want to beat them next time. We love to try in Australia and we love the underdog. We’ll get back, trust me. I haven't bought this hat for nothing."

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Lambourn correspondent

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