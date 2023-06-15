Racing Post logo
'I've always wanted to go for it' - David Evans targets a Royal Ascot hat-trick with Jubilee hope Rohaan

ASCOT, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Adam Kirby riding Rohaan win The John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot Racecourse on October 01, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Rohaan (centre) on his way to winning the Group 3 Bengough Stakes at Ascot last OctoberCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

David Evans is hoping his dual Wokingham winner Rohaan can strike at Royal Ascot for the third consecutive year on Saturday week as the Abergavenny trainer goes in search of a first Group 1 win in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

Rohaan has a remarkable record over Ascot's six-furlong course, winning four times from six starts at the royal racecourse and finishing outside the first four only once.

As well as his two Wokingham wins, Rohaan finished fourth in the Group 1 British Champions Sprint in October, and is a general 10-1 chance to go three places better in the Jubilee Stakes. 

Lewis PorteousReporter
Published on 15 June 2023Last updated 16:00, 15 June 2023
