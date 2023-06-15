'I've always wanted to go for it' - David Evans targets a Royal Ascot hat-trick with Jubilee hope Rohaan

David Evans is hoping his dual Wokingham winner Rohaan can strike at Royal Ascot for the third consecutive year on Saturday week as the Abergavenny trainer goes in search of a first Group 1 win in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes .

Rohaan has a remarkable record over Ascot's six-furlong course, winning four times from six starts at the royal racecourse and finishing outside the first four only once.

As well as his two Wokingham wins, Rohaan finished fourth in the Group 1 British Champions Sprint in October, and is a general 10-1 chance to go three places better in the Jubilee Stakes.