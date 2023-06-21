'It's still going to be drying into the evening' - watering required at Ascot to maintain 'beautiful' ground

Ascot's straight course will be watered before the third day of the royal meeting and clerk of the course Chris Stickels anticipates further watering will be required later in the week.

A drying day on Wednesday saw the ground quicken to good to firm (from good) on the straight course and to good, good to firm in places (from good, good to soft in places) on the round course. Stickels hopes to maintain conditions on the straight track for day three.

"We've had a very drying day today with 25C temperatures and it's still going to be drying into the evening," said Stickels after racing on Wednesday. "We're going to put 4mm on the straight course this evening.

"The forecast is for a dry, warm day again tomorrow with 27C, so it is necessary to water it given that if we didn't I'd be concerned about having firm ground by Gold Cup time tomorrow.

"We're just replacing what will be lost and I think we'll probably need to maintain it again Thursday night and probably Friday night. The jockeys have described it as "beautiful" ground and we'd like to maintain that."

Stickels said there was no more than a "chance" of an isolated shower on Thursday but beyond that the forecast was for a dry remainder of the week.

